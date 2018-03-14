Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo : CEO Sloan's pay rose 35 percent in 2017 to $17.6 million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 09:52pm CET
FILE PHOTO - Wells Fargo & Company CEO and President Tim Sloan testifies before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan's total compensation for 2017 was $17.6 million, about 35 percent higher than the previous year, the third largest U.S. bank said in a regulatory filing http://bit.ly/2pcD4QI on Wednesday.

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer Tim Sloan's total compensation for 2017 was $17.6 million, about 35 percent higher than the previous year, the third largest U.S. bank said in a regulatory filing http://bit.ly/2pcD4QI on Wednesday.

Sloan was named to Wells Fargo's top job in October 2016 after former CEO John Stumpf was forced to resign in the aftermath of a high-profile sales scandal that has hurt the bank's reputation and hampered its cost-cutting efforts.

Sloan said in January that Wells Fargo was not certain it had fully uncovered and fixed all problems related to the scandal, in which bank employees opened as many as 3.5 million phony accounts.

Some $15 million of Sloan's 2017 pay consists of stock awards.

Wells Fargo Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry's compensation for 2017 was $11.9 million, compared with $9.3 million in the previous year.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
09:52pWELLS FARGO : CEO Sloan's pay rose 35 percent in 2017 to $17.6 million
RE
03/13Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops
RE
03/13WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12ABBOT DOWNING : Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Busin..
BU
03/12WELLS FARGO : Today’s Research Reports on Stocks to Watch: Wells Fargo & Company..
AC
03/10WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FOR : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors ..
BU
03/09WELLS FARGO : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inves..
AC
03/09WELLS FARGO : INVESTOR NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Sec..
AC
03/08WELLS FARGO : Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Information
BU
03/08WELLS FARGO : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Inves..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
03/13Chou America Mutual Funds' Annual Report 2017 
03/13Fairfax Financial Holdings' (Prem Watsa) Annual Chairman Letter To Shareholde.. 
03/09Financials up 'bigly' with banks leading the gains 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88 661 M
EBIT 2018 34 030 M
Net income 2018 23 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 12,12
P/E ratio 2019 10,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | WFC | US9497461015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 64,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%408 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.54%228 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.