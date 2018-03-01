Wells Fargo : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly and Quarterly Distributions; Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Reduces Distribution

The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE American: EAD), the
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC), the Wells
Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSE American: ERH), and the Wells
Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EOD) have each announced a
distribution declaration. The distribution for the Wells Fargo Income
Opportunities Fund is reduced from its prior distribution, as shown
below.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior
|
Ticker
|
|
|
Fund name
|
|
|
per share
|
|
|
Frequency
|
|
|
distribution
|
EAD
|
|
|
Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|
|
|
$0.05197
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
-$0.00444
|
ERC*
|
|
|
Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund
|
|
|
$0.10805
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
$0.00011
|
ERH
|
|
|
Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund
|
|
|
$0.07500
|
|
|
Monthly
|
|
|
–
|
EOD*
|
|
|
Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
|
|
|
$0.16504
|
|
|
Quarterly
|
|
|
$0.00174
The following dates apply to today’s distribution declaration for each
fund:
|
Declaration date
|
|
|
February 28, 2018
|
Ex-dividend date
|
|
|
March 13, 2018
|
Record date
|
|
|
March 14, 2018
|
Payable date
|
|
|
April 2, 2018
|
|
|
|
*This fund makes distributions in accordance with a managed distribution
plan that provides for the declaration of monthly distributions (in the
case of the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund) or quarterly
distributions (in the case of the Wells Fargo Global Dividend
Opportunity Fund) to common shareholders of the fund at an annual
minimum fixed rate of 9% for the Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund
and 10% for the Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund based on
the fund’s average monthly net asset value (NAV) per share over the
prior 12 months. Under the managed distribution plan, distributions are
sourced from income and also may be sourced from paid-in capital and/or
capital gains. The fund’s distributions in any period may be more or
less than the net return earned by the fund on its investments and
therefore should not be used as a measure of performance or confused
with yield or income. Distributions in excess of fund returns will cause
the fund’s NAV to decline. Investors should not draw any conclusions
about the fund’s investment performance from the amount of its
distribution or from the terms of its managed distribution plan.
The Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end high-yield
bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of
current income. The fund may, as a secondary objective, seek capital
appreciation to the extent it is consistent with its investment
objective. The reduction in the dividend rate is primarily attributable
to conditions in the U.S. high-yield market, which has resulted in
adjustments to forecasted income. The fund is reducing its monthly
dividend from $0.05641 to $0.05197 per share.
The Wells Fargo Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-end income fund.
The fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of current
income consistent with limiting its overall exposure to domestic
interest-rate risk.
The Wells Fargo Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-end equity
and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a
high level of current income and moderate capital growth, with an
emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income.
The Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-end equity
and high-yield bond fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek a
high level of current income. The fund’s secondary objective is
long-term growth of capital.
The final determination of the source of all distributions is subject to
change and is made after year-end. Each fund will send shareholders a
Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders how to
report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
For more information on Wells Fargo’s closed-end funds, please visit
our website.
These closed-end funds are no longer engaged in initial public
offerings, and shares are only available through broker/dealers on the
secondary market. Unlike an open-end mutual fund, a closed-end fund
offers a fixed number of shares for sale. After the initial public
offering, shares are bought and sold through broker/dealers in the
secondary marketplace, and the market price of the shares is determined
by supply and demand, not by NAV, and is often lower than the NAV. A
closed-end fund is not required to buy its shares back from investors
upon request.
High-yield, lower-rated bonds may contain more risk due to the increased
possibility of default. Foreign investments may contain more risk due to
the inherent risks associated with changing political climates, foreign
market instability, and foreign currency fluctuations. Risks of
international investing are magnified in emerging or developing markets.
Funds that concentrate their investments in a single industry or sector
may face increased risk of price fluctuation over more diversified funds
due to adverse developments within that industry or sector. Small- and
mid-cap securities may be subject to special risks associated with
narrower product lines and limited financial resources compared with
their large-cap counterparts. When interest rates rise, the value of
debt securities tends to fall. When interest rates decline, interest
that a fund is able to earn on its investments in debt securities also
may decline, but the value of those securities may increase. Changes in
market conditions and government policies may lead to periods of
heightened volatility in the debt securities market and reduced
liquidity for certain fund investments. Interest-rate changes and their
impact on the funds and their NAVs can be sudden and unpredictable.
The use of leverage results in certain risks, including, among others,
the likelihood of greater volatility of the NAV and the market price of
common shares. Derivatives involve additional risks, including
interest-rate risk, credit risk, the risk of improper valuation, and the
risk of noncorrelation to the relevant instruments they are designed to
hedge or to closely track. There are numerous risks associated with
transactions in options on securities. Illiquid securities may be
subject to wide fluctuations in market value and may be difficult to
sell.
Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) is a trade name used by the asset
management businesses of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Funds
Management, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company,
provides investment advisory and administrative services for Wells Fargo
Funds. Other affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company provide subadvisory and
other services for the funds. This material is prepared by Wells
Fargo Funds Distributor, LLC, Member FINRA, an affiliate of Wells
Fargo & Company. Neither Wells Fargo Funds Distributor nor Wells Fargo
Funds Management holds fund shareholder accounts or assets. This
material is for general informational and educational purposes only and
is NOT intended to provide investment advice or a recommendation of any
kind—including a recommendation for any specific investment, strategy,
or plan.
Some of the information contained herein may include forward-looking
statements about the expected investment activities of the funds. These
statements provide no assurance as to the funds’ actual investment
activities or results. The reader must make his/her own assessment of
the information contained herein and consider such other factors as
he/she may deem relevant to his/her individual circumstances.
309272 02-18
NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180228006649/en/