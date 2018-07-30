Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 07/27 10:02:38 pm
58.63 USD   +0.55%
08:48aWELLS FARGO : Executive Exits Wholesale Business -- WSJ
DJ
08:12aAIR INDIA GETS : Business Standard
RE
07/29WELLS FARGO : regional president works to keep bank on top
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo : Executive Exits Wholesale Business -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Emily Glazer

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 30, 2018).

A top executive of Wells Fargo & Co.'s wholesale unit is leaving the bank, according to an internal bank memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Richard Yorke, who spent the last year as chief operating officer of the wholesale business, is leaving the bank in early August, spokesman Alan Elias confirmed.

"During his time with the company, he has led a variety of significant work, including most recently helping Wholesale Banking work with our regulators," Mr. Elias said.

Wells Fargo's wholesale unit contributes about half of the overall profit of the bank.

Mr. Yorke's departure comes as Wells Fargo is planning to further integrate its corporate and investment banks in an effort to reduce costs and better serve its clients, The Wall Street Journal reported in April.

The bank's plans have led to layoffs and affected some industry coverage groups, advisory teams, equity and debt capital markets origination and certain corporate-banking relationship managers, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Yorke also simultaneously oversaw the bank's international group, which until mid-2017 included oversight of its foreign-exchange business that has been under regulatory investigation.

Write to Emily Glazer at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
08:48aWELLS FARGO : Executive Exits Wholesale Business -- WSJ
DJ
08:12aAIR INDIA GETS DEFAULT NOTICES FROM : Business Standard
RE
07/29WELLS FARGO : regional president works to keep bank on top
AQ
07/28WELLS FARGO : Advisers Blew Whistle on Wells Fargo Wealth Unit -- WSJ
DJ
07/27WELLS FARGO : Top Wells Fargo Wholesale Executive to Leave Bank
DJ
07/27WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27WELLS FARGO : Whistleblowers Detail Wells Fargo Wealth-Management Woes -- Update
DJ
07/27WELLS FARGO : Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
BU
07/27WELLS FARGO : apologizes to customers for recent account problems
RE
07/27WELLS FARGO : Whistleblowers Detail Wells Fargo Wealth Management Woes
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Wells Fargo wholesale exec making exit 
07/27WELLS FARGO WEALTH-MANAGEMENT SALES : Wsj 
07/27The Battle For Deposits Slows The Financial Sector's Desire For Earnings Grow.. 
07/26WELLS FARGO EXPLORING SALE OF EASTDI : Wsj 
07/254 Stocks To Buy Following Recent Dividend Increases 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 619 M
EBIT 2018 30 148 M
Net income 2018 20 704 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,79%
P/E ratio 2018 13,61
P/E ratio 2019 11,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,28x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,24x
Capitalization 284 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,3 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-3.36%284 137
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.50%391 039
BANK OF AMERICA5.22%313 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.65%283 496
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.81%241 855
BANK OF CHINA LTD-10.33%190 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.