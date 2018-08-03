Wells Fargo : Faces Probes Over Low-Income Tax Credits

By Micah Maidenberg

Federal agencies are scrutinizing how Wells Fargo & Co. purchased tax credits meant to fund housing for low-income people.

San Francisco-based Wells Fargo disclosed in a securities filing Friday that federal agencies have "undertaken formal or informal inquiries or investigations" about how the bank purchased and negotiated to purchase "certain federal low income housing tax credits in connection with the financing of low income housing developments."

The filing didn't specify which agencies were looking into the matter. A spokesman for Wells Fargo declined to comment on the matter Friday.

Investors and companies purchase the tax credits to lower their federal income-tax bills. Developers who sell them use the proceeds to help finance the construction or rehabilitation of housing that is considered affordably priced.

Wells Fargo also said in the filing it incorrectly denied around 625 customers modifications of their mortgage loans between April 2010 and October 2015. The bank said it has designated $8 million to pay those affected by the error.

In the filing, Wells Fargo said during an internal review it discovered an underwriting tool contained an error that miscalculated attorneys' fees. The bank included the erroneous fees when determining whether customers qualified for a modification under federal initiatives such as the U.S. Department of Treasury's Home Affordable Modification Program.

Customers weren't charged the incorrect fees, according to the filing. But in approximately 400 cases, the bank foreclosed on the home, Wells Fargo said.

"We're very sorry that this error occurred and are providing remediation to the approximately 625 customers who may have been impacted," another Wells Fargo spokesman said.

The bank has faced a range of investigations and regulatory action over the past two years. In February, the Federal Reserve capped the bank's ability to expand its business.

