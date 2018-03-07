Log in
WELLS FARGO (WFC)

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
News 


Wells Fargo : LJM sued by its broker Wells Fargo over missed payments

03/07/2018 | 01:21am CET
FILE PHOTO: Wells Fargo branch is seen in the Chicago suburb of Evanston Illinois

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A Chicago fund manager that is closing after near-total losses in last month's U.S. stock market plunge was sued on Tuesday for $16.4 million by Wells Fargo Securities for having allegedly missed required margin payments.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the Wells Fargo unit said it sued LJM Partners Ltd and its commodity pool after being required, in its role as clearing broker, to cover the company's margin and losses with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

LJM failed to make contractually required payments to cover the losses, Wells Fargo said, asking the court to help it recover the money.

LJM, run by Anthony Caine, told clients last week it would return what is left of their money, Reuters reported.

It could be the first investment manager to close after complex trades failed spectacularly in the Feb. 5 reversal of fortune in U.S. stocks that some investors called "vol-mageddon." LJM Partners and an affiliate saw losses of 80 percent or more.

The company had profited from a complex options-market trade that printed money during the market's calm rise in 2017 but later broke down.

Investors are suing Caine and Anish Parvataneni, a portfolio manager at the company who previously worked for well-known fund investor Ken Griffin's Citadel, over what they said were inadequate disclosures about the risks of LJM's approach.

LJM, which along with an affiliate managed more than $1 billion earlier this year, is now likely insolvent, Wells Fargo said.

Phone calls to LJM have not been returned.

In letters to clients last month, Caine, a veteran of the 1990s technology boom who later went into finance, attributed the decline to "an extreme outlier event" in the market.

But he said LJM sold its portfolio partly at the insistence of its largest futures clearing firm, which came in person to supervise LJM's trading.

LJM eventually agreed with that broker that it made sense to liquidate all its clients accounts.

They sold at relatively disadvantageous prices, with the fund losing much of its remaining value, "because of the sudden and substantial lack of market liquidity," Caine said in the letter, without naming the broker.

LJM had previously identified Wells Fargo as its futures broker in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wells Fargo declined to comment on Caine's account.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Jennifer Ablan)

By Jonathan Stempel and Trevor Hunnicutt

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88 661 M
EBIT 2018 34 060 M
Net income 2018 23 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 12,03
P/E ratio 2019 10,75
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 284 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | WFC | US9497461015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 64,0 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
Enrique Hernandez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-5.54%283 588
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.97%399 227
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA7.74%354 137
BANK OF AMERICA7.15%330 531
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.86%266 644
BANK OF CHINA LTD4.79%224 269
