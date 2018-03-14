Wells Fargo : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year -- 2nd Update

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank.

Mr. Sloan received $2.4 million in base pay, with a bonus that included shares valued at $15 million. He didn't receive a cash bonus, though other top executives did.

Mr. Sloan's pay package for 2017 was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive. But it represented a 36% increase from his total pay package in 2016, when he received $12.83 million. Mr. Sloan was promoted to CEO in October 2016, shortly after a scandal erupted over the bank's sales practices.

Mr. Sloan, along with seven other executives, didn't receive cash bonuses in 2016 and saw reductions of up to 50% in certain stock awards, moves made in reaction to the scandal that affected up to 3.5 million accounts.

Wells Fargo has since faced widespread criticism as well as state and federal investigations. It is still being investigated for its practices in auto-lending, mortgages, wealth and investment management and foreign exchange.

The lender said in its annual proxy filing that in 2017 Mr. Sloan earned 291 times as much as the median bank salary of $60,446. The disclosure, which uses a slightly different pay calculation for Mr. Sloan, is one that other big banks and companies are making for the first time. With more than 260,000 employees ranging from branch tellers to investment bankers, pay at Wells Fargo varies widely.

This year, U.S. publicly traded firms are required for the first time to divulge their median employee pay in addition to CEO pay, and the ratio between the two.

The compensation of Wells Fargo's top executives has at times paled in comparison with Wall Street chiefs that run large operations in trading and advising on mergers. But the gap had closed in recent years.

Last year, Wells Fargo notched a profit of $22.2 billion, up 1.4% from 2016.

The bank's firmwide bonus pool was also down for 2017 because of overall performance, current and former employees said. Managers in recent weeks had been telling employees that compensation would be reduced, these people said.

Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry received $11.9 million in 2017, above his $9.3 million in 2016. The head of the bank's payments, virtual solutions and innovation unit, Avid Modjtabai, received $10.6 million for 2017, above her $9.3 million a year earlier. And the head of wholesale banking, Perry Pelos, received $6.71 million for 2017. Jonathan Weiss, who was named head of the wealth and investment management unit in July, received $6.4 million. David Carroll, who retired as head of that unit in July, received $9.5 million.

The bank didn't disclose compensation for Mary Mack, head of the retail bank who in December was also named head of the consumer lending group.

The bank will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, the headquarters of its mortgage business, on April 24, the proxy disclosed. The bank has changed locations the past few years after hundreds of protesters showed up in 2012 when the meeting was held in San Francisco. Last year, its meeting near Jacksonville, Fla., was full of shareholder outbursts and had an unscheduled break to remove an angry investor.

