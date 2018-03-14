Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 11:18pm CET

By Emily Glazer

Wells Fargo & Co. awarded Chief Executive Timothy Sloan $17.4 million in compensation for 2017, his first full year leading the embattled bank.

Mr. Sloan received $2.4 million in base pay, with a bonus that included shares valued at $15 million. He didn't receive a cash bonus, though other top executives did.

Mr. Sloan's pay package for 2017 was the lowest compensation for a major U.S. bank executive. But it represented a 36% increase from his total pay package in 2016, when he received $12.83 million. Mr. Sloan was promoted to CEO in October 2016, shortly after a scandal erupted over the bank's sales practices.

Mr. Sloan, along with seven other executives, didn't receive cash bonuses in 2016 and saw reductions of up to 50% in certain stock awards, moves made in reaction to the scandal that affected up to 3.5 million accounts.

Wells Fargo has since faced widespread criticism as well as state and federal investigations. It is still being investigated for its practices in auto-lending, mortgages, wealth and investment management and foreign exchange.

The lender said in its annual proxy filing that in 2017 Mr. Sloan earned 291 times as much as the median bank salary of $60,446. The disclosure, which uses a slightly different pay calculation for Mr. Sloan, is one that other big banks and companies are making for the first time. With more than 260,000 employees ranging from branch tellers to investment bankers, pay at Wells Fargo varies widely.

This year, U.S. publicly traded firms are required for the first time to divulge their median employee pay in addition to CEO pay, and the ratio between the two.

The compensation of Wells Fargo's top executives has at times paled in comparison with Wall Street chiefs that run large operations in trading and advising on mergers. But the gap had closed in recent years.

Last year, Wells Fargo notched a profit of $22.2 billion, up 1.4% from 2016.

The bank's firmwide bonus pool was also down for 2017 because of overall performance, current and former employees said. Managers in recent weeks had been telling employees that compensation would be reduced, these people said.

Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry received $11.9 million in 2017, above his $9.3 million in 2016. The head of the bank's payments, virtual solutions and innovation unit, Avid Modjtabai, received $10.6 million for 2017, above her $9.3 million a year earlier. And the head of wholesale banking, Perry Pelos, received $6.71 million for 2017. Jonathan Weiss, who was named head of the wealth and investment management unit in July, received $6.4 million. David Carroll, who retired as head of that unit in July, received $9.5 million.

The bank didn't disclose compensation for Mary Mack, head of the retail bank who in December was also named head of the consumer lending group.

The bank will hold its annual shareholder meeting in Des Moines, Iowa, the headquarters of its mortgage business, on April 24, the proxy disclosed. The bank has changed locations the past few years after hundreds of protesters showed up in 2012 when the meeting was held in San Francisco. Last year, its meeting near Jacksonville, Fla., was full of shareholder outbursts and had an unscheduled break to remove an angry investor.

Write to Emily Glazer at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
11:43pWELLS FARGO : DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a S..
AC
11:19pWELLS FARGO : CEO's 2017 pay jumps 35 percent to $17.6 million
RE
11:19pWELLS FARGO : CEO's 2017 pay jumps 35 percent to $17.6 million
RE
11:18pWELLS FARGO : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year -- 2nd Update
DJ
10:53pWELLS FARGO : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year -- Update
DJ
10:40pWELLS FARGO : Paid CEO Timothy Sloan $17.4 Million Last Year
DJ
10:35pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in We..
PR
03/13Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops
RE
03/13WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12ABBOT DOWNING : Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Busin..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : My February 88-Stock Portfolio Review With Big .. 
03/13Investors Beware, The 4 'Too Big To Fail' Banks Are Not Great Long-Term Inves.. 
03/13Chou America Mutual Funds' Annual Report 2017 
03/13Fairfax Financial Holdings' (Prem Watsa) Annual Chairman Letter To Shareholde.. 
03/09Financials up 'bigly' with banks leading the gains 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 88 661 M
EBIT 2018 34 030 M
Net income 2018 23 185 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,83%
P/E ratio 2018 12,12
P/E ratio 2019 10,83
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,12x
Capitalization 286 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | WFC | US9497461015 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 64,0 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-5.13%285 706
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.02%408 248
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.84%356 304
BANK OF AMERICA11.25%336 403
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.51%291 418
BANK OF CHINA LTD5.54%228 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.