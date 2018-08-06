Wells Fargo : Public Finance Adds Leaders for Public-Private-Partnership and Southern Region

NEW YORK - Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), has hired two former Morgan Stanley investment banking leaders: Randy Campbell now heads the Public-Private-Partnership ('P3') and Sports Financing group, and Jim Perry now leads the Southern Regional group. Edward Boyles will continue to serve as head of the Atlantic Region. Kevin Carney, managing director, and Julie Burger, director, will continue to work on transportation-related P3 financings.

'As we continue to invest in our public finance business, hiring Randy and Jim - both leaders in the industry - will bring additional experience and increased capabilities that we can offer to our clients,' said Stratford Shields, head of Public Finance. 'Wells Fargo offers full-service financial capabilities, including underwriting and balance sheet solutions through an integrated Government and Institutional Banking platform, which few other firms offer.' All report to Shields.

Campbell has 30 years of public and corporate finance experience, working on sports-related, general infrastructure and P3 advisory and financing transactions. He previously headed the sports finance investment banking practice at Societe Generale. As head of Public-Private-Partnership and Sports Financing, Campbell will work on buy- and sell-side advisory and financing opportunities in the P3 business, covering municipal entities, infrastructure firms and other sponsors. He also will oversee the firm's investment banking efforts related to both sports team and stadium financing. A graduate of Columbia Business School, Campbell is based in New York.

Perry, a 10-year veteran of public finance, worked as deputy chief of staff and policy director to Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour prior to becoming an investment banker. Perry oversees the seven-state Southern Region, with a focus on complex financing structures for a variety of state and local government entities. He will also be a part of the P3 investment banking team. His territory includes Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and New Mexico. He graduated from the University of Virginia and is based in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking

Wells Fargo Government & Institutional Banking supports more than 4,000 government, education, nonprofit, and healthcare clients across the United States. The firm organizes specialized commercial banking and capital markets teams under one business, offering an integrated approach to provide the most value for its clients. Government Banking serves federal, state, county, and city governments, government agencies and authorities, municipal utilities, school districts, and specialty public sectors such as public power, housing, finance, and transportation. The Education and Nonprofit group serves colleges, universities, 501(c) organizations, foundations, endowments, and national nonprofits. Healthcare Financial Services serves nonprofit hospitals systems, nonprofit healthcare insurers, and academic medical centers. Wells Fargo Securities is the trade name for certain securities-related capital markets and investment banking services of Wells Fargo & Company and its subsidiaries, including Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, member NYSE, FINRA, NFA, and SIPC, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, acting through its Municipal Products Group.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 8,050 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 38 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.