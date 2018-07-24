Wells Fargo : Securities Hires Scott Van Bergh as Vice Chairman of Energy & Power Investment Banking

Industry veteran brings more than 30 years of experience to enhance company’s coverage of the upstream oil and gas sector

Wells Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), announced today that Scott Van Bergh has joined as vice chairman in the Energy & Power Investment Banking group. Van Bergh will provide advice and guidance to customers within the energy sector, with a particular emphasis on upstream oil and gas clients. He is based in New York and reports jointly to John Hudson and Kristin Lesher, co-heads of the Investment Banking Coverage group.

“With more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector, Scott is a great addition to our energy and power investment banking platform,” said Hudson. “His strong industry relationships, as well as his deep knowledge of the sector, reaffirms our commitment to providing clients with trusted advice and world-class, strategic content.”

Lesher said, “We are excited to have Scott join our successful energy and power investment banking team. As we continue to strengthen the depth of expertise across our investment banking platform, his leadership, guidance and advice will be invaluable to our customers.”

Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Van Bergh held a number of senior leadership positions across the investment banking industry, most recently serving as vice chairman of Energy Investment Banking coverage for Deutsche Bank. Previously, he spent nearly 15 years at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, serving as the head of the Global Energy Investment Banking before becoming a vice chairman. He also was head of the energy investment banking practices of Citibank (formerly Salomon Brothers) and PaineWebber. Van Bergh holds Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

About Wells Fargo Securities

Wells Fargo Securities delivers a comprehensive set of capital markets and advisory products and services, including public debt and equity origination and distribution, investment research, interest rate, commodity and equity risk hedging, mergers and acquisitions advice, prime services, structured lending facilities, foreign exchange services, and municipal bond origination. Wells Fargo Securities consists of nearly 5,000 team members in more than 40 offices across North America, Europe and Asia.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005556/en/