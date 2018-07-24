Wells Fargo : Securities Hires Scott Van Bergh as Vice Chairman of Energy & Power Investment Banking

Wells
Fargo Securities, the investment banking and capital markets
business of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC),
announced today that Scott Van Bergh has joined as vice chairman in the
Energy & Power Investment Banking group. Van Bergh will provide advice
and guidance to customers within the energy sector, with a particular
emphasis on upstream oil and gas clients. He is based in New York and
reports jointly to John Hudson and Kristin Lesher, co-heads of the
Investment Banking Coverage group.
“With more than three decades of experience in the oil and gas sector,
Scott is a great addition to our energy and power investment banking
platform,” said Hudson. “His strong industry relationships, as well as
his deep knowledge of the sector, reaffirms our commitment to providing
clients with trusted advice and world-class, strategic content.”
Lesher said, “We are excited to have Scott join our successful energy
and power investment banking team. As we continue to strengthen the
depth of expertise across our investment banking platform, his
leadership, guidance and advice will be invaluable to our customers.”
Prior to joining Wells Fargo, Van Bergh held a number of senior
leadership positions across the investment banking industry, most
recently serving as vice chairman of Energy Investment Banking coverage
for Deutsche Bank. Previously, he spent nearly 15 years at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, serving as the head of the Global Energy
Investment Banking before becoming a vice chairman. He also was head of
the energy investment banking practices of Citibank (formerly Salomon
Brothers) and PaineWebber. Van Bergh holds Bachelor of Science degrees
from the University of Pennsylvania and a Masters in Business
Administration from Harvard Business School.
About Wells Fargo Securities
Wells Fargo Securities delivers a comprehensive set of capital markets
and advisory products and services, including public debt and equity
origination and distribution, investment research, interest rate,
commodity and equity risk hedging, mergers and acquisitions advice,
prime services, structured lending facilities, foreign exchange
services, and municipal bond origination. Wells Fargo Securities
consists of nearly 5,000 team members in more than 40 offices across
North America, Europe and Asia.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based
financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo’s
vision is to satisfy our customers’ financial needs and help them
succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco,
Wells Fargo provides banking, investments, mortgage, and consumer and
commercial finance through 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet
(wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and
territories to support customers who conduct business in the global
economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one
in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was
ranked No. 25 on Fortune’s 2017 rankings of America’s largest
corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also
available at Wells Fargo Stories.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005556/en/