WELLS FARGO
Wells Fargo : Top Wells Fargo Wholesale Executive to Leave Bank

07/27/2018 | 11:20pm CEST

By Emily Glazer

A top executive of Wells Fargo & Co.'s wholesale unit is leaving the bank, according to an internal bank memo reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Richard Yorke, who spent the last year as chief operating officer of the wholesale business, is leaving the bank in early August, spokesman Alan Elias confirmed.

"During his time with the company, he has led a variety of significant work, including most recently helping Wholesale Banking work with our regulators," Mr. Elias said.

Wells Fargo's wholesale unit contributes about half of the overall profit of the bank.

Mr. Yorke's departure comes as Wells Fargo is planning to further integrate its corporate and investment banks in an effort to reduce costs and better serve its clients, The Wall Street Journal reported in April.

The bank's plans have led to layoffs and affected some industry coverage groups, advisory teams, equity and debt capital markets origination and certain corporate-banking relationship managers, people familiar with the matter said.

Mr. Yorke also simultaneously oversaw the bank's international group, which until mid-2017 included oversight of its foreign-exchange business that has been under regulatory investigation.

Write to Emily Glazer at [email protected]

