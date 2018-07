"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with certain types of transactions," Wells Fargo's Twitter account posted. "Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates."

A representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the type and extent of account issues reported by customers.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Marguerita Choy)