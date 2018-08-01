Wells Fargo : to Pay $2.09 Billion Penalty Over Mortgage Loans, DOJ Says -- Bloomberg

--The Justice Department said Wells Fargo Bank and several affiliates agreed to pay a $2.09 billion civil penalty under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery, and Enforcement Act of 1989, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

--According to the Bloomberg report, the settlement is for alleged origination and sale of residential mortgage loans the company knew contained misstated income information and didn't meet the quality Wells Fargo represented.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-01/wells-fargo-agrees-to-pay-2-09-billion-penalty-doj-says

