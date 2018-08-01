Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Wells Fargo    WFC

WELLS FARGO (WFC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 08:14:54 pm
57.345 USD   +0.10%
08:04pWELLS FARGO : to Pay $2.09 Billion Penalty Over Mortgage Loans, DOJ ..
DJ
08:01pWELLS FARGO TO : DoJ
RE
07:49pJP MORGAN CHASE : Wells Fargo finds efficiency target elusive as rev..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wells Fargo to pay $2.09 billion fine over loan quality: DoJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 08:01pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: A man walks by an ATM at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank in downtown Denver

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo will pay $2.09 billion in penalty for alleged misrepresentation of loan quality, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday.

The fine is for alleged origination and sale of residential mortgage loans that the lender knew contained misstated income information and did not meet the quality that Wells Fargo represented, the DoJ said in its statement https://www.justice.gov/usao-ndca/pr/wells-fargo-agrees-pay-209-billion-penalty-allegedly-misrepresenting-quality-loans-used.

"Today's agreement holds Wells Fargo responsible for originating and selling tens of thousands of loans that were packaged into securities and subsequently defaulted," said Alex G. Tse, acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California.

Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLS FARGO
08:04pWELLS FARGO : to Pay $2.09 Billion Penalty Over Mortgage Loans, DOJ Says -- Bloo..
DJ
08:01pWELLS FARGO TO PAY $2.09 BILLION FIN : DoJ
RE
07:49pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Wells Fargo finds efficiency target elusive as revenue s..
RE
12:13pWELLS FARGO : Donates $125,000 to Support Communities Affected by California Wil..
PU
07/31WELLS FARGO : Taps Arnie Adkins to lead Middle Market Banking Western Mid-Atlant..
PU
07/30WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30Air India seeks additional equity from government to pay vendors
RE
07/30Air India seeks additional equity from government to pay vendors - source
RE
07/30WELLS FARGO : Executive Exits Wholesale Business -- WSJ
DJ
07/29WELLS FARGO : regional president works to keep bank on top
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:39pWells Fargo to pay more than $2B over mortgages 
10:55aDGRO : So Far, So Good 
07/3034 DIVIDEND INCREASES : July 23-27, 2018 (Part 1: Financials) 
07/30BANK OF AMERICA AND JP MORGAN : Catalysts For A 2nd Half Rally 
07/30The Boyar Value Group's Q2 2018 Quarterly Letter 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 86 686 M
EBIT 2018 30 414 M
Net income 2018 20 819 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,86%
P/E ratio 2018 13,25
P/E ratio 2019 11,07
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,24x
Capitalization 285 B
Chart WELLS FARGO
Duration : Period :
Wells Fargo Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WELLS FARGO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 61,5 $
Spread / Average Target 7,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy J. Sloan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elizabeth A. Duke Independent Chairman
John R. Shrewsberry Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Scott Dillon Chief Technology Officer
John Daniel Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WELLS FARGO-5.57%285 014
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.49%397 440
BANK OF AMERICA0.00%317 463
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-9.84%287 698
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%242 867
BANK OF CHINA LTD-9.32%192 164
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.