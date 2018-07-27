Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Welltower Inc    WELL

WELLTOWER INC (WELL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Welltower : Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 12:53am CEST

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) today announced that due to the completion of the Welltower and ProMedica Health System acquisition of Quality Care Properties and HCR ManorCare, it has moved up the date of its planned release of second quarter 2018 financial results. The company's earnings release will be issued before the market opens on July 27, 2018. The company will also host a conference call on July 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. The company's earnings release will be available in the Investors section of the company's website.

Welltower Logo

Investors and other interested parties may access the conference call in the following ways:

  • At the company's website: www.welltower.com. To participate in the webcast, please log on 15 minutes in advance of the scheduled call to download the necessary software. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the conference call concludes and will be available for 90 days.
  • By telephone: The telephone dial-in number in the U.S. is 888-346-2469. For participants outside the U.S., the dial-in number is 706-758-4923. The conference ID number is 8875759.
  • A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. on July 27, 2018, and ending on August 10, 2018. The replay dial-in number for U.S. participants is 855-859-2056. For participants outside the U.S., the replay dial-in number is 404-537-3406. The replay conference ID number is 8875759.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower®, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/welltower-announces-date-change-for-second-quarter-2018-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-300687555.html

SOURCE Welltower Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WELLTOWER INC
12:53aWELLTOWER : Announces Date Change for Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conf..
PR
12:50aWELLTOWER : And ProMedica Health System Complete Acquisition Of Quality Care Pro..
PR
07/25QUALITY CARE PROPERTIES : Shareholders OK Welltower, ProMedica acquisition of HC..
AQ
07/25WELLTOWER : Quality Care Properties Stockholders Approve Welltower Merger
PR
07/24WELLTOWER INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Ma..
AQ
07/10WELLTOWER : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Conference C..
PR
07/09Initiating Free Research Reports on HCP Inc. and Three Other REIT Equities
AC
07/04WELLTOWER : ProMedica, Welltower outlast competing bid to acquire HCR ManorCare
AQ
07/02WELLTOWER : ProMedica, Welltower outlast competing bid to acquire HCR ManorCare
AQ
06/29READ NOW : Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating The Acquisition Of Qualit..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26WELLTOWER : One Man's Trash 
07/17NEW SENIOR : Liquidation Imminent? 
07/16Real Estate Earnings Preview 
07/16THE MILLENNIAL PORTFOLIO : Longer Than Long Term? 
07/1539 'Safer' Dividend Achievers ID'd From 91 By July Returns And Cash Flow 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.