Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Wendel    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL (MF)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Wendel : Saint-Gobain se lance sur le marché de l’isolation thermique à très haute performance - 273.32 KB - PDF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

PRESS RELEASE

August 1st, 2018

SAINT-GOBAIN ENTERS INTO VERY HIGH TEMPERATURE

THERMAL INSULATION MARKETS

Saint-Gobain has acquired the German company HKO, that designs, produces and distributes a complete range of very high temperature thermal insulation and fire protection solutions made from various types of glass fibers to cover temperature resistances between 600 and 1,000°C.

Founded in the 1970s, HKO employs 225 people and has two plants in Germany with sales affiliates in France, USA and China. It reported sales of 39 million euros in 2017. With mostly customized solutions, the company answers the growing needs of customers in the construction, industrial and automotive markets.

This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of developing technological niches. It will join the ADFORS business within the High-Performance Materials Activity. The acquisition allows Saint-Gobain to expand its range of high value-added solutions by entering into the very high temperature thermal insulation area and becoming a leader of the European market.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€40.8 billion in sales in 2017 Operates in 67 countries More than 179,000 employees www.saint-gobain.com@saintgobain

Analyst/Investor relations

Media relations

Vivien Dardel Floriana Michalowska Christelle Gannage

+33 1 47 62 44 29

+33 1 47 62 35 98

+33 1 47 62 30 93

Laurence Pernot Susanne Trabitzsch

+33 1 47 62 30 10 +33 1 47 62 43 25

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 13:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WENDEL
03:18pWENDEL : Saint-Gobain se lance sur le marché de l’isolation thermique à tr..
PU
07/31WENDEL : grants exclusivity to Unigrains for sale of Mecatherm for 120 million ..
PU
07/31WENDEL : Wendel grants exclusivity to Unigrains for sale of Mecatherm for 120 m..
GL
07/31WENDEL : Wendel grants exclusivity to Unigrains for sale of Mecatherm for 120 m..
AQ
07/27WENDEL : grants exclusivity to Aptar Group for the sale of CSP Technologies for ..
PU
07/27WENDEL : Wendel grants exclusivity to Aptar Group for the sale of CSP Technologi..
GL
07/18WENDEL : Software package and information systems
AQ
07/16WENDEL : Allied Universal Acquires U.S. Security Associates Expands geographic p..
PU
07/16WENDEL : Allied Universal to acquire U.S. Security Associates for approximately ..
PR
07/16WENDEL : Allied Universal to buy U.S. Security Associates for $1 billion
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/26Wendel Investissement 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017High Quality French Blue Chip St. Gobain Hardly Gets A Nod In The U.S. 
2017Wendel Investissement 2016 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Wendel Investissement reports FY results 
20173I GROUP : A Cheap And Under-Followed Private Equity Company With Good Growth Pr.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 8 512 M
EBIT 2018 945 M
Net income 2018 -39,0 M
Debt 2018 6 679 M
Yield 2018 2,26%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 1,46x
EV / Sales 2019 1,46x
Capitalization 5 766 M
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 150 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Group CEO
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jerôme Michiels Chief Financial Officer
Gérard Lamy Director of Research
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL0.00%6 735
WORLDPAY INC7.04%25 435
CINTAS CORPORATION31.22%21 636
INTERTEK GROUP13.29%12 527
UNITED RENTALS-13.44%12 036
LG CORP--.--%11 744
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.