Wendel : Saint-Gobain se lance sur le marché de l’isolation thermique à très haute performance - 273.32 KB - PDF

PRESS RELEASE

August 1st, 2018

SAINT-GOBAIN ENTERS INTO VERY HIGH TEMPERATURE

THERMAL INSULATION MARKETS

Saint-Gobain has acquired the German company HKO, that designs, produces and distributes a complete range of very high temperature thermal insulation and fire protection solutions made from various types of glass fibers to cover temperature resistances between 600 and 1,000°C.

Founded in the 1970s, HKO employs 225 people and has two plants in Germany with sales affiliates in France, USA and China. It reported sales of 39 million euros in 2017. With mostly customized solutions, the company answers the growing needs of customers in the construction, industrial and automotive markets.

This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of developing technological niches. It will join the ADFORS business within the High-Performance Materials Activity. The acquisition allows Saint-Gobain to expand its range of high value-added solutions by entering into the very high temperature thermal insulation area and becoming a leader of the European market.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

€40.8 billion in sales in 2017 Operates in 67 countries More than 179,000 employees www.saint-gobain.com@saintgobain