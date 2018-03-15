Wendys : Wendy's Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's doesn't do cold streaks. After all, the sassy red head known for serving fresh, never frozen beef* on every hamburger every day has been fresh since day one. When given the choice between a Wendy's fresh beef hamburger and a frozen beef hamburger, there's no competition. Wendy's will walk away with the W every time.

As the Official Hamburger of the NCAA, Wendy's understands the difficult choices in filling out brackets and wants to take the stress away by announcing the Easiest Bracket Ever. Forget having to pick between 32 matchups. Wendy's fans have two options – Fresh Beef vs. Frozen Beef. It's that easy.

The bracket is an interactive experience that will live on Wendy's social channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Content within the experience encourages fans to pick Wendy's "Team Fresh Beef" and they will be rewarded with perks throughout the tournament.

One Download Away from Exclusive Offers

Throughout the tournament, when fans pick Wendy's as their team and download the Wendy's app, they will receive exclusive offers each week. These ongoing deals, like a free Dave's Single with purchase,** will keep fans satisfied.

A Fresh Look for a Fresh Team

Wendy's has also partnered with popular designer of luxury sportswear, Don C., to launch its first-ever streetwear collaboration.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Wendy's," said Don C. "I'm from Chicago, where being fresh is way of life, so I'm excited to team up with an iconic brand that values staying fresh as much as I do."

Wendy's fans will be able to win items from this exclusive collection through giveaways on social media, local stops at regional tournaments and during the Final Four weekend in San Antonio.

Road Trippin' with Team Fresh

Wendy's Food Truck will be serving up free Dave's Singles, challenging fans to an interactive basketball game and offering members of Team Fresh a chance to win Don C-designed swag and exclusive offers by downloading the Wendy's app. Fans can catch the action at the following locations:

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (3/16-3/18)

(3/16-3/18) Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Ga. (3/22 & 3/24)

(3/22 & 3/24) Final Four Fan Fest in Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, TX (3/30-4/2)

* Fresh beef available in the contiguous United States, Alaska and Canada.

** At participating locations for a limited time.

