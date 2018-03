Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

OMAHA, Neb., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.070 (7.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2018. This dividend will be paid on May 1, 2018.



Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Australia. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated, medium-t-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck management, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.