Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC. (WERN)
03/19 03:02:57 pm
39.45 USD   +0.90%
02:16pWerner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/15WERNER ENTERPRI : Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards
AQ
03/13WERNER ENTERPRI : Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards
AQ
News 
News Summary

Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend

03/19/2018 | 02:16pm CET

OMAHA, Neb., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN), one of the nation’s largest transportation and logistics companies, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.070 (7.0 cents) per common share payable to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2018. This dividend will be paid on May 1, 2018.

Werner Enterprises has paid a quarterly cash dividend to its stockholders every quarter since July 1987.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is a premier transportation and logistics company, with coverage throughout North America, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa and Australia. Werner maintains its global headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska and maintains offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Australia. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated, medium-t-long-haul, regional and expedited van; and temperature-controlled. The Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck management, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage.

Werner Enterprises, Inc.’s common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select MarketSM under the symbol “WERN”. For further information about Werner, visit the company’s website at www.werner.com.

Contact: John J. Steele
  Executive Vice President, Treasurer
  and Chief Financial Officer
  (402) 894-3036

© GlobeNewswire 2018
Latest news on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
02:16pWerner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/15WERNER ENTERPRISES : Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards
AQ
03/14WERNER ENTERPRISES : Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards
AQ
03/13WERNER ENTERPRISES : Earns Four 2017 Carrier Awards
AQ
02/28WERNER ENTERPRISES : Professional Driver Joins Florida Road Team
AQ
02/27WERNER ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/27Werner Professional Driver Joins Florida Road Team
GL
02/23WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named a 2018 Military Friendly Brand
AQ
02/22Werner Enterprises Named a 2018 Military Friendly® Brand
GL
02/15Trucking Rates Come Down a Bit but Problems Persist for Shippers
DJ
News from SeekingAlpha
03/07Werner Enterprises - 2017 Financial Review 
03/05Trucking stocks trade lower 
02/14Werner (WERN) Presents At Stifel 2018 Transportation & Logistics Conference -.. 
01/31Knight-Swift leads trucking sector higher 
01/30Rough day for truckers after Werner results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 341 M
EBIT 2018 189 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Finance 2018 20,5 M
Yield 2018 0,78%
P/E ratio 2018 20,70
P/E ratio 2019 17,61
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 2 833 M
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 42,7 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers President & Chief Executive Officer
Clarence L. Werner Executive Chairman
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Gregory L. Werner Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.1.16%2 793
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES4.63%13 145
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE11.81%12 119
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.6.96%4 676
SANKYU INC.7.01%3 241
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC-1.46%2 181
