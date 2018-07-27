Wesfarmers : Final Director's Interest Notice - J Graham 288 KB

Log in
WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Wesfarmers : Final Director's Interest Notice - J Graham

07/27/2018 | 10:22am CEST

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

WESFARMERS LIMITED 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

JAMES PHILIP GRAHAM

Date of last notice

26 February 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

23 July 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

10,802 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest

Number & class of securities

Indirect

Melsox Limited is the registered holder. Melsox Limited is a subsidiary of Gresham Partners Group Limited. James Philip Graham is a director and has a deemed relevant interest by virtue of the application of subsections 608(3)(a) and (b) of the Corporations Act.

582,729 ordinary fully paid shares

Indirect

Velorne Pty Ltd is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and shareholder of Velorne Pty Ltd.

139,308 ordinary fully paid shares

Indirect

Burran Management Pty Limited as trustee for The Rawlings Superannuation Fund (Fund) is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and substantial shareholder of Burran Management Pty Limited and together with his wife is a beneficiary of the Fund.

35,689 ordinary fully paid shares

Indirect

Daytono Pty Ltd as trustee for a Trust is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director of Daytono Pty Ltd and is not excluded as a beneficiary of the Trust.

16,627 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest relates

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 3

Disclaimer

Wesfarmers Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 08:21:05 UTC
Consensus
