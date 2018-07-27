Wesfarmers : Final Director's Interest Notice - J Graham 288 KB

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

ABN

WESFARMERS LIMITED 28 008 984 049

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director JAMES PHILIP GRAHAM Date of last notice 26 February 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 23 July 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

10,802 ordinary fully paid shares

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Number & class of securities Indirect Melsox Limited is the registered holder. Melsox Limited is a subsidiary of Gresham Partners Group Limited. James Philip Graham is a director and has a deemed relevant interest by virtue of the application of subsections 608(3)(a) and (b) of the Corporations Act. 582,729 ordinary fully paid shares Indirect Velorne Pty Ltd is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and shareholder of Velorne Pty Ltd. 139,308 ordinary fully paid shares Indirect Burran Management Pty Limited as trustee for The Rawlings Superannuation Fund (Fund) is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and substantial shareholder of Burran Management Pty Limited and together with his wife is a beneficiary of the Fund. 35,689 ordinary fully paid shares Indirect Daytono Pty Ltd as trustee for a Trust is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director of Daytono Pty Ltd and is not excluded as a beneficiary of the Trust. 16,627 ordinary fully paid shares

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A No. and class of securities to which interest relates N/A

