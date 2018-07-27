Wesfarmers : Final Director's Interest Notice - J Graham 288 KB

Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.3
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ABN
WESFARMERS LIMITED 28 008 984 049
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of director
|
JAMES PHILIP GRAHAM
|
Date of last notice
|
26 February 2018
|
Date that director ceased to be director
|
23 July 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
10,802 ordinary fully paid shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 1
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest
|
Number & class of securities
|
Indirect
Melsox Limited is the registered holder. Melsox Limited is a subsidiary of Gresham Partners Group Limited. James Philip Graham is a director and has a deemed relevant interest by virtue of the application of subsections 608(3)(a) and (b) of the Corporations Act.
|
582,729 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Indirect
Velorne Pty Ltd is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and shareholder of Velorne Pty Ltd.
|
139,308 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Indirect
Burran Management Pty Limited as trustee for The Rawlings Superannuation Fund (Fund) is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director and substantial shareholder of Burran Management Pty Limited and together with his wife is a beneficiary of the Fund.
|
35,689 ordinary fully paid shares
|
Indirect
Daytono Pty Ltd as trustee for a Trust is the registered holder. James Philip Graham is a director of Daytono Pty Ltd and is not excluded as a beneficiary of the Trust.
|
16,627 ordinary fully paid shares
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Z Page 2
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z
Final Director's Interest Notice
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
|
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/3/2002
Appendix 3Z Page 3