Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Wesfarmers Ltd    WES   AU000000WES1

WESFARMERS LTD (WES)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Wesfarmers Plans to Spin Off Coles Grocery Unit -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 06:14am CET

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY-Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd. on Friday laid out plans for the biggest spinoff in Australian corporate history: a listing of its Coles supermarket chain with a potential value of as much as US$15 billion.

Wesfarmers shares rose more than 6% after the announcement, suggesting investors agreed it is a good time for the company to reduce its grocery exposure after acquiring Coles in 2007. Australia's supermarket sector, long dominated by Coles and chief rival Woolworths Group Ltd., has attracted foreign competition from German discount brand Aldi and others recently, and there is speculation Amazon.com Inc. could eventually sell groceries here.

The largest spinoff previously in Australia was in 2015 when BHP Billiton Ltd. unloaded what is now South32 Ltd., and was valued at about US$9 billion at the time, according to Dealogic.

Wesfarmers could retain a minority stake of up to 20% in Coles. But the company said the spinoff would allow it to focus on businesses that have more growth potential. Wesfarmers also owns the Bunnings hardware chain, Target and Kmart discount department stores, office-supply chain Officeworks, as well as coal-mine assets and chemical and fertilizer businesses.

Managing Director Rob Scott told reporters on a conference call that superior returns at Wesfarmers's other businesses "doesn't mean the returns from Coles wouldn't be good returns, they just will be more moderate." Since 2009, Coles has grown earnings before income and tax at a 9.5% annual rate, though Wesfarmers has invested eight billion Australian dollars (US$6.2 billion) into the business over the years.

Wesfarmers said Coles would be a top-30 company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and that it expected the spinoff to be completed in the 2019 financial year. Wesfarmers shareholders will receive shares in Coles proportional to their existing Wesfarmers holdings. The new company would include more than 800 supermarkets nationally, as well as liquor stores, Coles Express convenience stores, a financial-services unit and hotel chain Spirit Hotels.

The spinoff is still subject to shareholder and other approval, and on a conference call with reporters, Mr. Scott said Wesfarmers would be open to a bid for Coles from a private-equity firm or other buyer. He didn't suggest, however, that a bid had been received.

Daniel Mueller, a portfolio manager and analyst at Wesfarmers shareholder Vertium Asset Management, said the spinoff is a "bit of a masterstroke by management," saying Coles appears undervalued compared with Woolworths.

Woolworths's market capitalization was A$34.5 billion as of Thursday's close, compared with A$46.7 billion for Wesfarmers.

"We've always argued that Wesfarmers is very difficult to value given the conglomerate nature of it," said Jun Bei Liu, deputy portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, another Wesfarmers shareholder. She said the spinoff is a pretty good strategy move.

Coles, which counts for about a third of Wesfarmers's current earnings, previously was the company's top earner, but was overtaken by Bunnings in Australia and New Zealand in its recent half-year result. Wesfarmers said the earnings decline at Coles in the half year reflected costs from investing in the business during the previous financial year, and that food and liquor revenue had in fact increased.

Wesfarmers had been focusing lately on its retail chains, agreeing in December to sell its Curragh coal mine to a U.S. coal producer. Not all its retail forays have been a success. Wesfarmers recently bought U.K. hardware chain Homebase and booked a major write-down on that unit, now called Bunnings U.K. and Ireland, in its half-year result last month. Mr. Scott told reporters that spinning off Coles shouldn't affect the company's ability to absorb weakness elsewhere, such as the Bunnings U.K. unit, which the company has placed under review.

"The intent to demerge Coles has no bearing at all on what we do" with Bunnings U.K., Mr. Scott said.

Also Friday, Wesfarmers said that Steven Cain would be the new managing director of Coles, succeeding John Durkan, who will step down later this year after 10 years in senior leadership positions at the grocer. Mr. Cain is currently chief executive of supermarkets and convenience at Metcash, which supplies the IGA supermarket brand.

Write to Mike Cherney at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM -0.55% 1582.32 Delayed Quote.35.80%
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD 1.25% 26.78 End-of-day quote.-3.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESFARMERS LTD
06:18aAustralia's Wesfarmers to spin off Coles as competition bites
RE
06:14aWesfarmers Plans to Spin Off Coles Grocery Unit -- Update
DJ
03/15Wesfarmers Plans To Spin Off Coles Grocery Unit
DJ
03/07SANTANA MINERALS : Micro-Rig Diamond Drilling Confirms High-Grade Mineralisation..
AQ
02/26WESFARMERS : Change of Director's Interest Notice - J Graham
PU
02/26WESFARMERS LTD : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend
FA
02/22Woolworths 1st Half Net Profit Rises, Australian Food Sales Up
DJ
02/22WESFARMERS : Homebase costs hit Aussie owner
AQ
02/22WESFARMERS : Homebase woes send profits crashing 87%
AQ
02/22WESFARMERS : Homebase owner posts lowest profits for 10 years
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Brokers Tag 3 High-Yield Consumer Defensive Dogs For Solid Gains 
2017Wesfarmers Ltd. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Wesfarmers' (WFAFF) CEO Richard Goyder on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
2017Wesfarmers reports FY results 
2017Consumer Defensive Top 5 Dogs Gain 10% To 46% As Targeted By Analysts For Aug.. 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 70 265 M
EBIT 2018 4 161 M
Net income 2018 1 459 M
Debt 2018 4 096 M
Yield 2018 5,36%
P/E ratio 2018 29,66
P/E ratio 2019 16,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,72x
EV / Sales 2019 0,70x
Capitalization 46 351 M
Chart WESFARMERS LTD
Duration : Period :
Wesfarmers Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | WES | AU000000WES1 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WESFARMERS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 42,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Scott Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Alfred Chaney Non-Executive Chairman
Anthony Gianotti Chief Financial Officer
Anthony John Howarth Independent Non-Executive Director
James Philip Graham Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESFARMERS LTD-7.97%36 457
AEON CO LTD-4.69%14 922
EL PUERTO DE LIVERPOOL SAB DE CV11.19%9 789
RYOHIN KEIKAKU CO LTD5.19%9 782
LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD--.--%5 796
WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.13%5 409
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.