Westag & Getalit : Group sales revenues climb moderately to € 234.4 million in 2017; consolidated earnings adversely affected by one-time effects

Westag & Getalit AG generated consolidated sales revenues of € 234.4 million in the fiscal year 2017 (previous year: € 233.0 million). The moderate year-on-year increase in revenues is attributable to the fact that business picked up in the fourth quarter of 2017. This was mainly due to the 8.8% rise in export revenues to € 54.6 million (previous year: € 50.2 million).

Consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to € 9.1 million in the past fiscal year (previous year: € 10.5 million). Apart from an increase in several expense types, earnings declined also because of the comprehensive reorganisation of the product range in 2017. Moreover, the Management Board of Westag & Getalit AG decided to discontinue the business activity of the Russian distribution company. The resulting expenses were also recognised in the consolidated financial statements for 2017.

Net profit moved in sync with earnings before taxes and reached € 6.5 million (previous year: € 7.6 million).

The company's headcount decreased from 1,308 to 1,279 people in 2017.

All above figures are provisional and are subject to the ongoing audit of the financial statements. The final figures as well as a profit appropriation proposal will be communicated following the adoption of the financial statements.