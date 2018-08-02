Western Digital : Board Declares Dividend for First Fiscal Quarter 2019

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced that the board of
directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ending Sept. 28,
2018, of $0.50 per share of common stock (the "cash dividend"). The cash
dividend will be paid on Oct. 15, 2018, to the company's stockholders of
record as of Sept. 28, 2018.
The amount of future dividends under the company's dividend policy, and
the declaration and payment thereof, will be based upon all relevant
factors, including the company's financial position, results of
operations, cash flows, capital requirements and restrictions under the
company's financing documents, and shall be in compliance with
applicable law. The board retains the power to modify, suspend or cancel
the company's dividend policy in any manner and at any time as it may
deem necessary or appropriate in the future.
About Western Digital®
Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. The company is
driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve,
access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere
data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal
devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of
data. Western Digital® data-centric solutions are marketed
under the G-Technology™, HGST, SanDisk®, Tegile™, Upthere™
and WD® brands. Financial and investor information is
available on the company's Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements include statements concerning the company's
dividend for the first fiscal quarter ending Sept. 28, 2018. These
forward-looking statements are based on management's current
expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
the forward-looking statements, including: volatility in global economic
conditions; business conditions and growth in the storage ecosystem;
impact of competitive products and pricing; market acceptance and cost
of commodity materials and specialized product components; actions by
competitors; unexpected advances in competing technologies; the
development and introduction of products based on new technologies and
expansion into new data storage markets; risks associated with
acquisitions, mergers and joint ventures; difficulties or delays in
manufacturing; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the company’s
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”),
including the company’s Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2018, to
which your attention is directed. You should not place undue reliance on
these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date
hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
Western Digital, the Western Digital logo, G-Technology, HGST, SanDisk,
Tegile, Upthere and WD are registered trademarks or trademarks of
Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates in the U.S. and/or other
countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801006116/en/