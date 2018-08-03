Log in
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC (WEF)

WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC (WEF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Western Forest Products : Confirms Record Date of Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

08/03/2018 | 02:56am CEST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TSX: WEF

Western Forest Products Inc. Confirms Record Date of Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

August 2, 2018 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX: WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that a quarterly dividend of $0.0225 per share will be paid with respect to the Company's third fiscal quarter of 2018 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on Friday, August 31, 2018 and payable on Friday, September 14, 2018.

The dividend will return a portion of the Company's cash to shareholders, after taking into consideration the Company's liquidity and ongoing capital needs. The Board of Directors will review the amount of the dividend on a quarterly basis. This dividend qualifies as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Western Forest Products Inc.

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company and the largest coastal British Columbia timberlands operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6 million cubic metres of timber, of which 5.8 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills. Principal activities of the Company include timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value added remanufacturing. With operations and employees primarily on the coast of British Columbia and one location in Washington State, Western is a premier supplier of high-value, specialty forest products to markets worldwide.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements under the applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by the use of words such as "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the fact that all conditions for the payment of the dividend will be met and that such dividend will continue to be an "eligible dividend", as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Although such statements reflect management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements are accurate, and actual results or performance may materially vary. Many factors could cause our actual results or performance to be materially different, including a change in the Company's financial situation and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A in our 2017 Annual Report dated February 15, 2018.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Williams,

Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer (604) 648-4500

Disclaimer

Western Forest Products Inc. published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 00:55:06 UTC
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 268 M
EBIT 2018 148 M
Net income 2018 110 M
Finance 2018 65,8 M
Yield 2018 3,80%
P/E ratio 2018 8,24
P/E ratio 2019 7,52
EV / Sales 2018 0,70x
EV / Sales 2019 0,65x
Capitalization 955 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Donald Eugene Demens President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Lee Doney Chairman
Stephen D. A. Williams Chief Financial Officer, Co-Secretary & EVP
James D. Arthurs Independent Director
Daniel Louis Nocente Independent Lead Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC-3.27%734
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD.3.31%4 587
LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION0.80%3 908
NORBORD INC10.22%3 118
CANFOR CORPORATION12.71%2 818
STELLA-JONES INC-11.23%2 315
