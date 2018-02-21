Log in
WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS LP (WGP)
Western Gas Equity Partners LP : Annual Reports Available

02/21/2018

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) and Western Gas Equity Partners, LP (NYSE: WGP) have filed their Annual Reports on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the reports are available for viewing and downloading on the Western Gas web site at www.westerngas.com. Unitholders may request hard copies of the reports, which contain the applicable partnership's audited financial statements, free of charge, by emailing [email protected] or by submitting a written request to Western Gas Partners, LP or Western Gas Equity Partners, LP at the following address: P.O. Box 1330, Houston, TX 77251-1330, Attention: Investor Relations.

Western Gas Partners, LP ("WES") is a growth-oriented Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for Anadarko, as well as for third-party producers and customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor and under certain types of contracts, WES also buys and sells gas, NGLs or condensate.

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP ("WGP") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to own the following types of interests in WES: (i) the general partner interest and all of the incentive distribution rights in WES, both owned through WGP's 100% ownership of WES's general partner, and (ii) a significant limited partner interest in WES.

For more information about Western Gas Partners, LP, Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, and Western Gas Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westerngas.com.

Western Gas Contact
Jonathon E. VandenBrand
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
832.636.6000

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-gas-annual-reports-available-300601574.html

SOURCE Western Gas Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2018
