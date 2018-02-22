Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Western Gas Partners, LP    WES

WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP (WES)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Western Gas Partners, LP : Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Billion Of Senior Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2018 | 12:49am CET

HOUSTON, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Western Gas Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) today announced that it has priced an offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2028 at a price to the public of 99.435% of their face value and $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.30% senior notes due 2048 at a price to the public of 99.169% of their face value. The offering of the senior notes is expected to close on March 2, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. Net proceeds from the offering are expected to be used to repay amounts outstanding under the partnership's revolving credit facility and the remaining net proceeds for general partnership purposes, including to fund capital expenditures.

Western Gas Partners (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP) (PRNewsFoto/Western Gas Partners, LP)

Mizuho Securities USA Inc., Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., and TD Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained from Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 1-866-271-7403 or by mail to Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets, 320 Park Avenue, 12th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, Telephone: (800) 221-1037, Email: [email protected], MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Attention: Capital Markets Group, 1221 Avenue of the Americas, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10020 (Fax: 646-434-3455, Toll-free Prospectus Request Hotline: 877-649-6848) or TD Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Debt Capital Markets Syndicate, 31 West 52nd Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York, 10019, Telephone: (855) 495-9846. An electronic copy of the prospectus and prospectus supplement is available from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The offer is being made only through the prospectus as supplemented, which is part of a shelf registration statement that became effective on November 4, 2016.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Western Gas Partners and its general partner believe that their expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, anticipated results or other expectations expressed in this news release, including Western Gas Partners' ability to close successfully on the senior notes offering and to use the net proceeds as indicated in this news release. See "Risk Factors" in Western Gas Partners' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and other public filings and press releases. Except as required by law, Western Gas Partners undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Western Gas Partners, LP Contact

Jonathon E. VandenBrand
Director, Investor Relations
832.636.6000
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/western-gas-partners-lp-announces-pricing-of-11-billion-of-senior-notes-300602398.html

SOURCE Western Gas Partners, LP


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP
12:49aWESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP : Announces Pricing Of $1.1 Billion Of Senior Notes
PR
02/19WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP : Announces Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Results
AQ
02/16WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/16WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS, LP (NYS : WGP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
02/15WESTERN GAS EQUITY PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
02/15WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financi..
AQ
02/08ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Announces 2017 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
AQ
02/06WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP : Anadarko Announces 2017 Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year R..
PR
01/31WESTERN GAS PARTNERS, LP : ex-dividend day
FA
01/22WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Distribution And Schedul..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/20Western Gas Partners, L.P. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/16Top 10 Dividend Contenders Cast 21.7%-36.1% Net Gains Per Broker February 1Yr.. 
02/16Western Gas Partners' (WES) CEO Ben Fink on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
02/15Western Gas Partners misses by $0.07, beats on revenue 
02/14Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.