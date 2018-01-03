Westfield : NEW TRAVELER EXPERIENCE BEGINS TO TAKE OFF AT LAX TERMINAL 3

The beginning of a new travel experience at LAX Terminal 3 is taking shape just in time for the holidays with the opening of a new retail and dining lineup that includes nearly 10,000 square feet of space, 17 new brands, nine LA-based favorites and eight concepts never before seen in U.S. airports.

The new lineup debuts following Delta Air Lines' relocation to Terminals 2 and 3 at LAX in May 2017, which was the first step in the airline's $1.9 billion redevelopment of the terminals to create the Delta Sky Way at LAX. The redevelopment will be complete in a few years, but the customer experience improvements start now with the opening of 9,335 square feet of new dining and retail space in Terminal 3 in partnership with Los Angeles World Airports and Westfield.

'Getting to the airport early just got a whole lot more fun in Terminal 3, with the unveiling of 17 new dining and shopping options,' said Debbie Bowers, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. 'The transformation of Terminal 3 is just the beginning, and we look forward to continuing to work with Delta and Westfield as we create a world-class airport, with incredible and unique shopping and dining options.'

'The completion of the Delta Sky Way at LAX is a few years away, but customers can expect to see new features and enhancements to Terminals 2 and 3 throughout the course of the project,' said Mary Loeffelholz, Delta's Vice President - Corporate Real Estate in LA. 'In the end, we want to offer a world-class customer experience at LAX, and these new, high-quality dining and shopping options are a fantastic start.'

'What a great surprise for travelers to discover in Terminal 3 just before the holidays,' said Dan Hough, Westfield's Vice President at LAX. 'Working together, we're elevating the experience and helping LAWA and Delta make their LAX vision a reality.'

Among the new, local and iconic brands in the terminal are Angel City Brewery, LA Life, Ashland Hill and The Parlor - all LAX and airport firsts. Travelers are also savoring favorites like Shake Shack, Starbucks and L.A.-based brands Blue Window and earthbar.

The full dining and retail lineup includes:

Angel City Brewery - An LA-based brewery that has become a leader in the craft beer scene.

- An LA-based brewery that has become a leader in the craft beer scene. Ashland Hill and Ashland Hill Bar - Experience true Santa Monica cuisine with seasonal dishes and an A-list selection of local brews.

- Experience true Santa Monica cuisine with seasonal dishes and an A-list selection of local brews. Blue Window - Featuring slow cooking and fast service, Blue Window is the new face of fast food, bringing global flavors and an environmental consciousness to our grab-and-go world.

- Featuring slow cooking and fast service, Blue Window is the new face of fast food, bringing global flavors and an environmental consciousness to our grab-and-go world. Deli & Co. - This convenient grab-and-go station is fully stocked with pre-made sandwiches and snacks that are easy to stash for sustenance on the fly.

- This convenient grab-and-go station is fully stocked with pre-made sandwiches and snacks that are easy to stash for sustenance on the fly. earthbar - Enjoy signature California fresh juices, wraps and salads all within an innovative grab-and-go setting.

- Enjoy signature California fresh juices, wraps and salads all within an innovative grab-and-go setting. Hudson LAXpress - Pick up must-have travel essentials, souvenirs and news and gifts.

- Pick up must-have travel essentials, souvenirs and news and gifts. Hudson News - Offering a selection of regional, national and international magazine titles along with a selection of newspapers and books. This convenient location in Terminal 3 also includes snacks, bottled beverages, and other travel items.

- Offering a selection of regional, national and international magazine titles along with a selection of newspapers and books. This convenient location in Terminal 3 also includes snacks, bottled beverages, and other travel items. La Familia - This vibrant restaurant will have you craving their street tacos and rice bowls. Take a seat and bask in the moment while enjoying a delicious meal and refreshing beverage.

- This vibrant restaurant will have you craving their street tacos and rice bowls. Take a seat and bask in the moment while enjoying a delicious meal and refreshing beverage. LA Life - Eat well and feel great with fresh, local snack options. Healthy has never tasted so good.

- Eat well and feel great with fresh, local snack options. Healthy has never tasted so good. Moshi - Find the latest in premium accessories and cutting-edge electronics.

- Find the latest in premium accessories and cutting-edge electronics. Panda Express - Taste the flavors of traditional Chinese cuisine.

- Taste the flavors of traditional Chinese cuisine. The Parlor - Indulge in modern American comfort food with a trendy twist at this iconic LA gastro pub.

- Indulge in modern American comfort food with a trendy twist at this iconic LA gastro pub. Peet's Coffee & Tea - Offering superior coffees and teas by sourcing the best quality coffee beans and tea leaves in the world since 1966.

- Offering superior coffees and teas by sourcing the best quality coffee beans and tea leaves in the world since 1966. Shake Shack - This modern day 'roadside' burger stand is known for its 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef burgers, flat-top dogs, frozen custard and more.

- This modern day 'roadside' burger stand is known for its 100 percent all-natural, antibiotic-free Angus beef burgers, flat-top dogs, frozen custard and more. Starbucks - The classic American coffeehouse is the ultimate in elite coffee beverages made with the highest quality and the utmost convenience.

- The classic American coffeehouse is the ultimate in elite coffee beverages made with the highest quality and the utmost convenience. Soundstage by Hudson - Discover LA's energy and creativity in this high-energy retail zone.

To learn more about the shops and restaurants at LAX and Terminal 3, visit www.westfieldairports.com/LAX.

In partnership with the city of Los Angeles and Los Angeles World Airports, Westfield is transforming the customer experience at LAX terminals 1, 2, 3, 6 and Tom Bradley International Terminal. To improve customer satisfaction and drive sales, Westfield is crafting a unique design at each terminal tailored to meet customer needs.

Westfield is deploying its global expertise to revolutionize the customer experience and create next-generation environments in landmark airports across the U.S. Integrating the best in food, fashion, art, and entertainment, Westfield crafts a fully customizable journey that aligns with and reflects each community's unique style, spirit and culture. Learn more at www.westfieldcorp.com/airports.