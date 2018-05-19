Westlake Chemical : 05/18/2018 Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corporation Board

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) today announced that Mr. Mark McCollum has been elected to serve on the company's board of directors as a new member. Mr. McCollum was elected to serve a three-year term on the board at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today.

'We are pleased that Mark was elected to join our board,' said James Chao, chairman of Westlake Chemical Corporation. 'We look forward to his contributions as a board member based on his considerable financial and accounting experience and broad knowledge of the energy industry.'

Mr. McCollum, 59, has been the president and chief executive officer of Weatherford International PLC since April 2017. Prior to joining Weatherford, Mr. McCollum served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Halliburton Company, a position he assumed in 2008 and resumed in July 2016 following an interim role from December 2014 to July 2016 as executive vice president and chief integration officer during the pendency of Halliburton's proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes Incorporated. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. McCollum held a number of senior positions at Tenneco, Inc., including chief financial officer, and from 1991 to 1995 served as an audit and advisory partner in Arthur Andersen's Energy Division, where he began his career. Mr. McCollum serves on the board of directors of Archrock, Inc. He is also a regent at Baylor University and serves on the Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees. Mr. McCollum received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Baylor University in 1980 and is a CPA in Texas.

In addition to the election of Mr. McCollum, Messrs. James Chao, Bruce Northcutt and John Riley were re-elected today as members of the board.

About Westlake

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005057/en/

Source: Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation

Media Inquiries:

Ben Ederington, 713-960-9111

or

Investor Inquiries:

Steve Bender, 713-960-9111