Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westlake Chemical : 05/18/2018 Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corporation Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 03:25am CEST

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) today announced that Mr. Mark McCollum has been elected to serve on the company's board of directors as a new member. Mr. McCollum was elected to serve a three-year term on the board at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today.

'We are pleased that Mark was elected to join our board,' said James Chao, chairman of Westlake Chemical Corporation. 'We look forward to his contributions as a board member based on his considerable financial and accounting experience and broad knowledge of the energy industry.'

Mr. McCollum, 59, has been the president and chief executive officer of Weatherford International PLC since April 2017. Prior to joining Weatherford, Mr. McCollum served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Halliburton Company, a position he assumed in 2008 and resumed in July 2016 following an interim role from December 2014 to July 2016 as executive vice president and chief integration officer during the pendency of Halliburton's proposed acquisition of Baker Hughes Incorporated. From 1995 to 2003, Mr. McCollum held a number of senior positions at Tenneco, Inc., including chief financial officer, and from 1991 to 1995 served as an audit and advisory partner in Arthur Andersen's Energy Division, where he began his career. Mr. McCollum serves on the board of directors of Archrock, Inc. He is also a regent at Baylor University and serves on the Baylor College of Medicine Board of Trustees. Mr. McCollum received a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Baylor University in 1980 and is a CPA in Texas.

In addition to the election of Mr. McCollum, Messrs. James Chao, Bruce Northcutt and John Riley were re-elected today as members of the board.

About Westlake

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005057/en/

Source: Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation
Media Inquiries:
Ben Ederington, 713-960-9111
or
Investor Inquiries:
Steve Bender, 713-960-9111

Disclaimer

Westlake Chemical Corporation published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 01:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
03:25aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/18/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly ..
PU
03:25aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/18/2018 Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corpor..
PU
05/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corporation Board
BU
05/16WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : School news
AQ
05/15WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Approval of Expansion of Subzone 154C; Westlake Chemical Cor..
AQ
05/14INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY WESTLAKE CH : WLK) – CFO Sold 23,506 shares of St..
AQ
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/03/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces Record Fi..
PU
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/03/2018 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Qua..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Westlake Chemical declares $0.21 dividend 
05/15Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference .. 
05/11Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Fina.. 
05/10Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials C.. 
05/03Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 655 M
EBIT 2018 1 718 M
Net income 2018 1 178 M
Debt 2018 1 159 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 15 659 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporat Technical Analysis Chart | WLK | US9604131022 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.33%15 659
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%94 078
AIR LIQUIDE6.57%56 663
PRAXAIR2.79%45 939
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-3.11%44 196
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.52%43 978
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.