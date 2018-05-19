Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Westlake Chemical Corporation    WLK

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Westlake Chemical : 05/18/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/19/2018 | 03:25am CEST

$0.2100 cents per share dividend declared payable on June 13, 2018

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2100 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 30, 2018.

This is the 55th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC Compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180518005763/en/

Source: Westlake Chemical Corporation

Media Inquiries:
Westlake Chemical Corp.
Ben Ederington, 713-960-9111
or
Investor Inquiries:
Westlake Chemical Corp.
Steve Bender, 713-960-9111

Disclaimer

Westlake Chemical Corporation published this content on 18 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2018 01:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
03:25aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/18/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly ..
PU
03:25aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/18/2018 Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corpor..
PU
05/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
05/18WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Mark McCollum Elected to Westlake Chemical Corporation Board
BU
05/16WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : School news
AQ
05/15WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Approval of Expansion of Subzone 154C; Westlake Chemical Cor..
AQ
05/14INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY WESTLAKE CH : WLK) – CFO Sold 23,506 shares of St..
AQ
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/03/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Announces Record Fi..
PU
05/03WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 05/03/2018 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces First Qua..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/18Westlake Chemical declares $0.21 dividend 
05/15Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference .. 
05/11Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Goldman Sachs Third Annual Leveraged Fina.. 
05/10Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials C.. 
05/03Westlake Chemical (WLK) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 8 655 M
EBIT 2018 1 718 M
Net income 2018 1 178 M
Debt 2018 1 159 M
Yield 2018 0,67%
P/E ratio 2018 13,43
P/E ratio 2019 12,81
EV / Sales 2018 1,94x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 15 659 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporat Technical Analysis Chart | WLK | US9604131022 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 121 $
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION13.33%15 659
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%94 078
AIR LIQUIDE6.57%56 663
PRAXAIR2.79%45 939
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-3.11%44 196
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES4.52%43 978
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.