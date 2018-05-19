Westlake Chemical : 05/18/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

$0.2100 cents per share dividend declared payable on June 13, 2018

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 18, 2018-- The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2100 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 13, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 30, 2018.

This is the 55th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC Compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.

