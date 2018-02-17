Log in
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (WLK)
Westlake Chemical Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/17/2018

$0.2100 cents per share dividend declared payable on March 13, 2018

The Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.2100 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 13, 2018, to stockholders of record on February 27, 2018.

This is the 54th successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

About Westlake Chemical Corporation

Westlake Chemical Corporation is an international manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, polymers and building products with headquarters in Houston, Texas. The company's range of products includes: ethylene, polyethylene, styrene, propylene, chlor-alkali and derivative products, PVC suspension and specialty resins, PVC Compounds, and PVC building products including siding, pipe, fittings and specialty components, windows, fence, deck and film. For more information, visit the company's Web site at www.westlake.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
12:41aWESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/16/2018 Westlake Chemical Corporation Declares Quarterly ..
PU
BU
02/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/06/2018 Westlake Chemical Announces Fourth Quarter and Fu..
PU
02/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 02/06/2018 Westlake Chemical Partners Announce Fourth Quarte..
PU
02/06WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings for 2017 Con..
BU
01/29WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : 01/29/2018 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Fourth Qu..
PU
01/16WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Royal® Building Products Reveals 2018 Exterior Color Palette..
BU
01/09WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Royal® Building Products Continues to Innovate with New Trim..
BU
01/09WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION (NYSE : WLK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors o..
AQ
01/08WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/09STOCK EXCHANGE : Limiting Risk In A Volatile Market 
01/25WESTLAKE CHEMICAL : Oil Price Action, Axiall Integration Justify Current Prices 
2017Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Citi 2017 Basic Materials Conference - Sl.. 
2017Westlake Chemical declares $0.21 dividend 
2017Westlake Chemical (WLK) Presents At Robert W. Baird 2017 Global Industrial Co.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 8 074 M
EBIT 2017 1 263 M
Net income 2017 728 M
Debt 2017 2 463 M
Yield 2017 0,70%
P/E ratio 2017 19,65
P/E ratio 2018 14,88
EV / Sales 2017 2,07x
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
Capitalization 14 211 M
Chart WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Duration : Period :
Westlake Chemical Corporat Technical Analysis Chart | WLK | US9604131022 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 115 $
Spread / Average Target 4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert Yuan Chao President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Yuan Chao Chairman
Mark Steven Bender CFO, Treasurer, SVP & Investor Relations Contact
Max L. Lukens Independent Director
Dorothy C. Jenkins Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORPORATION3.32%14 211
AIR LIQUIDE-3.86%54 267
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD-6.30%45 595
PRAXAIR0.25%44 397
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES1.52%44 180
GIVAUDAN-4.97%21 493
