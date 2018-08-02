Log in
WESTPAC BANKING CORP
Westpac Banking : 02/08/2018 Westpac provides $200,000 and financial assistance to support drought-affected farmers

08/02/2018 | 09:19am CEST

02 August, 2018

Westpac today announced it is helping Australian farmers and communities in drought by making a $100,000 donation to TheSalvation Army Rural Support Services Program, offering $100,000 in Community Resilience grants and reminding customers of the personalised financial support available to them.

The Salvo's Rural Support Service program has been helping rural and regional communities for two decades by relieving financial pressures and supporting people with health related issues.

The Community Resilience grants are available to not-for-profit organisations and community groups in drought-affected areas. They form part of the Westpac Group Natural Disaster Recovery Fund launched in 2013 and will be directed towards projects that help to build community resilience. Information on how to apply will be available on the Westpac National Disaster Recovery Fund website.

Westpac Group is also encouraging its employees to give generously to the Salvation Army and other registered drought-related charities, and will match employee donations to eligible Australian charities through its Matching Gifts program. Westpac branches across Australia are also supporting public donations.

Westpac National Manager of Agribusiness, Stephen Hannan said: 'We have a deep commitment to supporting farmers and rural and regional Australia, and our thoughts are with the many thousands of people that are battling one of the worst droughts on record.

'We work closely with our agribusiness customers to support them through both good and bad cycles and know that times like these can be extremely tough. We have been proactively contacting many of our customers and encourage farmers to contact their Westpac Relationship Manager for a confidential review to understand the financial options available to them.'

Westpac Agribusiness can offer customers a range of practical solutions that provide immediate financial relief, such as deferring loan repayments and restructuring existing loans with no fees.

'Through this personalised support, we aim to give our farmers confidence and certainty so they can focus on more critical issues like looking after their loved ones and keeping their businesses running,' Mr Hannan said.

For more information:

Lucy Wilson

Westpac Corporate Affairs

0428 777 704

Disclaimer

Westpac Banking Corporation published this content on 02 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2018 07:18:04 UTC
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 32,1  AUD
Spread / Average Target 10%
