WestRock Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

02/09/2018 | 11:02pm CET

ATLANTA, Feb. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami, FL
    John Stakel, Senior Vice President & Treasurer, and James Armstrong, Vice President, Investor Relations, will be hosting one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, February 21.
     
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL
    Ward Dickson, Chief Financial Officer, and Jeff Chalovich, President, Corrugated Packaging, will be hosting a fireside chat at 2:15 pm ET on Thursday, March 1. This event will be webcast and available for replay on WestRock’s website, ir.westrock.com.

          
About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE:WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at  www.westrock.com.

CONTACT:               

WestRock

Investors:                                                                              Media:
James Armstrong, 470-328-6327                                          John Pensec, 470-328-6397
Vice President, Investor Relations                                         Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]                                           [email protected]

John Stakel, 678-291-7901                                                   
Senior Vice President, Treasurer                                          
[email protected]

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
