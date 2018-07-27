Log in
WestRock Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share

07/27/2018

ATLANTA, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share on its common stock payable on August 20, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 10, 2018.

About WestRock
WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s 45,000 team members support customers around the world from more than 300 operating and business locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at  www.westrock.com.

CONTACT:               

Investors:                                                                             
James Armstrong, 470-328-6327 
Vice President, Investor Relations 
[email protected]    

John Stakel, 678-291-7901 
Senior Vice President, Treasurer
[email protected] 

Media:
John Pensec, 470-328-6397
Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

Primary Logo


