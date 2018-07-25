Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  WEX Inc    WEX

WEX INC (WEX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WEX : Kum & Go and WEX Again Team Up on Customer Card Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2018 | 12:46pm CEST

All Top 10 U.S. C-Store Brands Now Trust WEX to Deliver Sales Growth

WEX (NYSE: WEX) has renewed its agreement with Kum & Go to operate and market the company’s commercial fuel card program.

Under terms of the contract, Kum & Go and WEX will continue to collaborate to increase sales and marketing resources that further drive Kum & Go’s retail business growth.

WEX manages private label and universal fleet cards for Kum & Go, a family-owned convenience store company based in Des Moines, Iowa, with more than 400 sites and more than 5,000 associates across 11 states.

“Our partnership with WEX brings together a compelling mix of strengths from both organizations,” Kum & Go Retail Fuel Senior Manager Sam Herro said. “At Kum & Go, we are on a mission to make days better for our guests by providing more convenience, service, and surprises. Combined with WEX’s superior customer service, program flexibility and payment innovation, the partnership helps our organization continue to provide a unique offering that is true to our brand.”

WEX now manages customer fueling card programs for all 10 of the Top 10 U.S. convenience store brands by market share, with several signing 10-year pacts with WEX in the past 18 months. WEX also manages customer fueling card programs for most of the major U.S. fuel brands.

“Our partners know they can rely on WEX technology, service and people to deliver consistent sales growth that strengthens customer brand loyalty,” WEX Senior Vice President Jay Collins said. “Kum & Go’s renewal shows that the industry continues to recognize WEX as a trusted leader in delivering brand-centric commercial card programs.”

“WEX works tirelessly to support our partners’ needs on a daily basis,” Collins said. “Convenience stores know the impact a well-run commercial card program has on their results and their brands, so they rely on WEX to provide programs that deliver a best-in-class customer experience and sustained growth.”

About Kum & Go

Based in West Des Moines, Iowa, Kum & Go is a convenience store chain that operates more than 400 stores in 11 states.

About WEX Inc.

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX Inc. (NYSE: WEX) is a leading provider of payment processing and business solutions across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 3,300 associates around the world. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEX INC
12:46pWEX : Kum & Go and WEX Again Team Up on Customer Card Program
BU
07/19WEX INC. : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018
BU
07/12WEX : Survey Unveils Senior Financial Executives’ Thoughts on Future of Pa..
BU
06/26WEX : and ARI Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership with New Global Contract
BU
06/26WEX : offers new fuel payment option
AQ
06/25WEX : Health Expands Mobile Capabilities and Introduces WEX Health Cloud COBRA &..
BU
06/18WEX : Evolves Fuel Payments from Plastic to Phone
BU
06/04WEX : Reaches Agreement with Shell for New Commercial Fleet Cards Portfolio
BU
05/30WEX INC. : to Present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference
BU
05/15WEX INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/24Visa and Wex team up in commercial payment sector 
07/19Payments sector upgraded by Morgan Stanley 
07/15BY THE NUMBERS : Technology Stocks With Rising Expectations 
06/04WEX reaches agreement with Shell for new commercial fleet cards portfolio 
05/223Pea Is A Payment Processor With >40% Organic Growth Selling For Half Of Peer.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 469 M
EBIT 2018 460 M
Net income 2018 243 M
Debt 2018 2 105 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 39,47
P/E ratio 2019 34,33
EV / Sales 2018 7,21x
EV / Sales 2019 6,41x
Capitalization 8 492 M
Chart WEX INC
Duration : Period :
WEX Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 196 $
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Melissa D. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael E. Dubyak Executive Chairman
Kenneth W. Janosick Chief Portfolio Risk & Operations Officer
Roberto Simon CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
David Cooper Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEX INC38.62%8 492
FISERV17.72%31 686
WIRECARD71.81%23 026
FIRST DATA CORP36.03%21 284
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.15.11%19 657
GLOBAL PAYMENTS15.13%18 796
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.