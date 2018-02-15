Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Weyerhaeuser Company    WY

WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY (WY)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Weyerhaeuser : to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/15/2018 | 06:01pm EST

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2018/PRNewswire / -- Russell Hagen, chief financial officer of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will represent the company at the upcoming Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference on Thursday, March 1in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Hagen is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. The webcast links and presentation materials can be accessed at http://investor.weyerhaeuser.com/.

About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In February 2016, we merged with Plum Creek Timber Company, Inc. In 2017, we generated $7.2 billionin net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the North American and World Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

For more information contact:
Media - Anthony Chavez, 206-539-4406
Analysts - Beth Baum, 206-539-4450

SOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company

Weyerhaeuser Company Limited published this content on 15 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2018 23:00:08 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
06:01pWEYERHAEUSER : to present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Agric..
PU
08:17aWEYERHAEUSER : Back in Time
AQ
02/12WEYERHAEUSER : Rural residents in Lane County fight spraying of herbicides by he..
AQ
02/12WEYERHAEUSER : Declares dividend on common shares
AQ
02/08WEYERHAEUSER : declares dividend on common shares
PU
02/02WEYERHAEUSER : Renters receive reprieve
AQ
02/02WEYERHAEUSER (NYSE : WY) reported earnings of $0.31 per share missing Walls Stre..
AQ
02/02WEYERHAEUSER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/02WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY : to Host Earnings Call
AC
02/02WEYERHAEUSER : misses 4Q profit forecasts
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/12Mondelez International Is A Low-Risk Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (2/9/18.. 
02/09Weyerhaeuser declares $0.32 dividend 
02/02Weyerhaeuser's (WY) CEO Doyle Simons on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
02/02Weyerhaeuser Co. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/02WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Sprightly Jobs Growth Anticipated 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 534 M
EBIT 2018 1 592 M
Net income 2018 1 031 M
Debt 2018 5 528 M
Yield 2018 3,78%
P/E ratio 2018 25,04
P/E ratio 2019 23,25
EV / Sales 2018 4,16x
EV / Sales 2019 3,97x
Capitalization 25 823 M
Chart WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Weyerhaeuser Company Technical Analysis Chart | WY | US9621661043 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 37,3 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doyle R. Simons President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rick R. Holley Non-Executive Chairman
Russell S. Hagen Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Denise M. Merle SVP-Human Resources, Information Technology & IR
Mark A. Miller VP-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEYERHAEUSER COMPANY-2.98%25 823
AMERICAN TOWER CORP-5.04%58 457
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP-4.19%43 211
PUBLIC STORAGE-9.47%32 929
WELLTOWER INC-15.09%20 399
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-1.19%19 428
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.