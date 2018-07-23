GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Corn, Soybean Crop Quality Beats Expectations -- Market Talk

16:47 ET - The growing corn and soybean crops fared better than expected last week, according to government data. The USDA says that the share of corn in good or excellent condition was unchanged at 72% as of Sunday, while the equivalent portion of soybeans rose to 70% from 69%. Both figures were higher than analysts had expected. Prices rose last week, partly as traders bet that conditions were taking a turn for the worse. The sign that cooler, wetter climes in the Midwest has helped the crops could weigh on those markets. Conditions were near ideal in the early months of the growing season, which many expected would lead to bumper crops -- not what US traders say they need as they face mounting obstacles to exports. Corn rose 0.6% ahead of the report, while soybeans fell 0.2%. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Corn Rises to Month High; Soybeans Turn Lower

Corn futures climbed to the highest point in a month on Monday.

Prices for the grain rebounded last week, having hovered around the lowest point in almost a year over concern about tariffs from China and elsewhere. Some traders were betting that prices had fallen enough to reflect the worst of the disruption.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Egypt Is Shopping for Wheat -- Market Talk

1637 ET - Egypt's state grain buyer is looking to buy wheat for delivery in early September, a trader says. The country's General Authority for Supply Commodities issued a tender for an unspecified amount of wheat due September 1 to 10. Results are expected Tuesday. GASC most recently bought 175,000 tons of wheat from Russia for delivery in late August. Prices for those sales averaged $204.30 a metric ton, excluding shipping fees. Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer, and Russia its largest exporter. US wheat prices, which are trading around month-highs, started the week 0.4% lower. Prices in the EU and the Black Sea rose. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Archer Daniels to Buy Vanilla-Products Maker Rodelle >ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Co. (ADM) on Monday said it agreed to buy Rodelle Inc., an originator, processor and supplier of vanilla products, in a deal that boosts the Chicago agribusiness giant's flavors business.

ADM said the deal includes a stake in Federation Sahanala Vanille, a joint venture between Rodelle and a partnership of local associations in Madagascar that includes more than 2,100 registered vanilla farmers.

THE MARKETS:

Summer Demand Eats Into Red Meat Supplies

A boost in red meat consumption ahead of July 4 helped to dent bumper supplies in June, according to government data.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that total stocks of red meat in cold storage fell 7% to 1.06 billion pounds in June from a month earlier, driven by a 10% drop in pork. The drawdown provides some breathing room for a meat industry facing record production and mounting challenges in export markets.

Live cattle futures for August delivery fell 0.2% to $1.08725 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange ahead of Monday's report, while August-dated lean hog futures were little changed at 66.425 cents a pound.