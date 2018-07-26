GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Traders Cautious After EU Deal

Soybean futures rose before moderating on Thursday as traders responded to the prospect of higher trade with Europe.

President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday said they had reached a deal to unwind the recent trade dispute between the U.S. and European Union. Among other things, the EU agreed to import more American soybeans in return for no further tariffs from the U.S. That boosted the soybean market when it reopened on Thursday.

Seed Makers Pursue Gene-Editing Research Outside EU -- Market Talk

11:41 ET - The EU Court of Justice's ruling that gene-edited crops should be regulated like existing genetically engineered plants cheers opponents of biotech farming -- but some of the world's largest seed producers haven't been planning to bring the technology to European farm fields soon anyway. Erik Fyrwald, CEO of Syngenta, has said the Swiss seed developer based its gene-editing research in China, versus the EU, where the bloc's longstanding prohibitions on existing genetically modified crops would make such an investment a waste of money. Bayer and DowDuPont, both of which run massive seed franchises, both are pursuing their gene-editing research in the US, which has classified gene-edited crops differently than traditional GMOs. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

How Farm Aid Became a Fixture

The U.S. government has been spending directly on agricultural-support programs ever since the Great Depression.

This week the Trump administration said it would extend up to $12 billion in emergency aid to farmers hurt by trade tariffs. That comes on top of about $21.5 billion the government is already expected to spend this year on existing farm-support programs, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Those existing programs are meant to shield farmers from crop-price downdrafts, help young farmers get started and encourage conservation.

Harvest Minerals Shares Rise On Deal with Geociclo Biotecnologia

Shares in Harvest Minerals Ltd. (HMI.LN) rose on Thursday after it said that it signed an agreement with Geociclo Biotecnologia SA, a developer and distributor of organic fertilizers in Brazil, to market and sell Harvest's KPfertil fertilizer product.

The company said the agreement will see it enter new agricultural regions in Brazil in which Geociclo operates, expand the existing market presence for KPfertil and gain access to Geociclo's research-and-development facilities.

Nestle Beats Americas Growth Consensus Despite Brazil Setback: Jefferies -- Market Talk

0737 GMT - Nestle's first-half results are ahead of consensus on top-line and EPS, and in-line on margin, says Jefferies. The Swiss food-and-beverage company improved in the U.S. and Jefferies says the beat is concentrated in the Americas zone, where organic growth of 1% contrasts to consensus of a 0.5% decline, even taking into account a truckers' strike in Brazil. Nestle shares trade at CHF81.14, up 1.6%. ([email protected])

THE MARKETS:

Hog Futures Fall to Three-Month Low -- Market Talk

15:57 ET - Hog contracts slide to the lowest close since April as physical prices and wholesale pork continue to march lower. Meatpackers paid over $1 less for hogs on Wednesday, bringing the average price to $65.01 per 100 pounds, and were expected to continue lowering bids for the remainder of the week. CME August lean hog contracts fell to 64.9 cents a pound, the lowest since April 13 and near parity with physical prices on a pound-for-pound basis. But they will need to continue falling in order to keep up with the downward trend in the slaughter-ready pig market. US Trade representative Robert Lighthizer told a Senate Panel he was optimistic that the US could negotiate a deal with Mexico and Canada soon, but that China would take longer. Both Mexico and China have introduced tariffs on US pork. ([email protected] ; @b_parkyn)