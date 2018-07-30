GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Bounce to Three-Year High

Wheat futures closed at the highest point in three years on Monday, rallying as global crop conditions deteriorated.

September-dated futures rose 3% to $5.46 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, the highest close since July 17, 2015. Prices had approached those levels last week before retreating.

Much of the buying interest came from bets that crop issues everywhere from Europe to the Black Sea to Australia would help boost U.S. exports this season. Dry conditions have prompted forecasters to revise lower their European and Russian production estimates, which will leave those countries with a smaller exportable surplus.

Caterpillar Profit Surges, Absorbs Tariff-Related Cost Increases

Caterpillar Inc. raised its profit outlook for the year as higher prices and strong machinery sales in a buoyant global economy made up for increased raw material costs related to tariffs.

The world's largest maker of heavy equipment for mining, construction and energy companies on Monday said that second-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Trump Adviser Kudlow Says U.S. to 'Immediately' Start EU Trade Talks on Agriculture

WASHINGTON -- A top Trump administration official said Sunday the U.S. will "immediately" start negotiating with the European Union to forge trade agreements on farm and energy products, promising "an actual transaction" right away to sell more soybeans, beef and liquefied natural gas to European countries.

Larry Kudlow, President Trump's chief economic adviser, said he would be involved in the negotiations, to be led by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Rising Fuel Prices Eat into US Foods Profits -- Market Talk

10:30 ET - US Foods says an increase in fuel prices weighed on 2Q profits, prompting the food distributor to cut earnings guidance for the year as a result of "a significant increase in diesel prices." "We expect a negative impact from that price increase to be more significant to our year-over-year comparisons," CFO Dirk Locascio says. US Foods, which is a distributor for restaurants and food service, attributes fuel prices, in part, to its decision to lower adjusted earnings growth for the year to 5%-7% from 6%-8% given earlier. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle, Hog Futures Under Pressure

Cattle futures started the week lower after physical prices fell.

August-dated live cattle contracts closed 0.2% lower at $1.08425 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Monday, after initially rising. Prices for cattle due in October and December each fell 0.6%.