GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Tumble on New Tariff Tension

Soybean futures retreated from recent highs after the trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated.

Contracts for August delivery fell 1.9% to $8.86 3/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade, after rising to a six-week high earlier this week.

Corn futures also fell, which analysts contributed in part to selling pressure from the soybean market. CBOT September contracts slid 2% to $3.65 a bushel.

Bunge Shares Slide After Surprise Loss -- Market Talk

13:02 ET - Shares of Bunge slide 4%, hitting their lowest level since mid-December, after the world's top soybean processor turns in a surprise quarterly loss at a time when many investors expected Bunge to get a boost from low crop prices and China's surging soybean imports from South America, a Bunge stronghold for decades. Executives attributed much of the loss to a defensive derivatives bet that trade relations between the US and China would improve, but they got worse instead. While Bunge says its soybean processing operations will be mightily profitable in the second half of the year, investors are frustrated over execution at a time when many factors ought to be working in the company's favor. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

China's Soybean Hunger Can't Be Replaced -- Market Talk

09:04 ET - The big debate in the world of soybeans is whether demand from other countries can replace China if the world's largest soybean-consuming country stays away from the US market--as it's currently doing, due to the ongoing US-China trade dispute. Some analysts believe that as China steps back, other countries will step forward, simply moving around existing flows of the oilseed. But Bunge, the world's biggest soybean processor, doesn't see it that way. "Our belief is that it's not possible to replace the lack of Chinese demand with other destinations," says CEO Soren Schroder. "It's simply too big... the net impact [on US crop exports] will be negative." ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Egypt Looking for Wheat -- Market Talk

17:16 ET - Egypt's state grain buyer is shopping for wheat for delivery in mid-September, traders say. The country's General Authority for Supply Commodities issued a tender for an unspecified amount of wheat due Sept. 11 to 20. Results are expected Thursday. GASC recently bought 420,000 tons of wheat from Russia, Romania and Ukraine for delivery in early September. Prices for those sales averaged $219.80 a metric ton without shipping fees. Egypt is the world's largest wheat importer. Wheat prices have rallied to multiyear highs as tough growing conditions cut into global harvests. Analysts say the market could go higher yet, which could attract buyers eager to lock in lower prices. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Land O'Lakes Profit Tumbles Amid Tariff Pressures

Dairy-foods maker Land O'Lakes Inc. on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit tumbled 40%, as recent tariffs take their toll on U.S. farmers.

Land O'Lakes, one of the largest U.S. producers of butter and cheese, reported net income of $67.2 million for the quarter, down from $113 million a year earlier. Sales for the farmer-owned cooperative rose about 13% to $4.2 billion.

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Climb After Auction

Cattle futures rose on Wednesday as the week's physical trade got started.

Live cattle contracts for August delivery rose 0.9% to $1.08625 a pound at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, after starting the week lower.

At the online Fed Cattle Exchange auction early in the session, meatpackers bought 851 head of cattle from Kansas and Nebraska for an average of $1.10 a pound.

Hog futures were mostly lower, with the front-month August contract falling 1.4% to 60.25 cents a pound. Signs that trade tensions were escalating between the U.S. and China -- which introduced retaliatory tariffs on American pork this year -- pressured the market.