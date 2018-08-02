GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Wheat Futures Spike on Ukraine Rumors

Wheat futures seesawed on Thursday on uncertainty about whether Ukraine was due to curb exports.

Chicago wheat contracts for September delivery closed 0.4% higher at $5.60 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. But the market at one point spiked over 6%, before pulling back.

Corn futures also spiked, with September contracts closing 0.5% higher at $3.66 3/4 a bushel. The market was led by wheat, analysts said.

August soybean futures fell 0.5% to $8.82 1/2 a bushel, pressured by ongoing concerns about trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The Trump administration on Wednesday threatened to increase proposed tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25%. Grain traders said that would likely prolong the tariffs that Beijing introduced against U.S. soybean imports.

Kellogg Raises Full-Year Guidance On Stronger Second Quarter--Update

Kellogg Co. offered a bullish outlook for its annual sales after several sluggish years, but it warned that higher trucking costs and lower prices for its products were eating into profit margins.

The maker of Frosted Flakes and Pop-Tarts said Thursday that in the second quarter, rising demand in emerging markets and strong brands like Pringles and Eggo waffles in the U.S. helped revenue.

Overall, Kellogg's revenue rose 5.8% to $3.36 billion and profit more than doubled to $599 million. Adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and other one-time events, its profit rose 15.5% to $1.12 per share. Both sales and profit topped analyst expectations, according to FactSet.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Cindy Brown Hit it Big in Kidney Beans. Then Came the Tariffs.

MENOMONIE, Wis. -- After the U.S. slapped tariffs on European steel and aluminum in June, Europe hit back with a tax that, among other things, made American kidney beans 25% more expensive in Europe.

Now, Cindy Brown is running out of room to store kidney beans. One-ton bags of them cover the floors in her cavernous warehouses. Smaller sacks are piled on wood-pallet shelves. Beans fill tall steel bins that dot the grounds.

Chippewa Valley Bean Co. had been on track to ship to Europe 60% of its beans traded internationally this year, worth $25 million. Now, "we're just sitting on our hands," said Ms. Brown, president of the family company.

Tariffs Left Pilgrim's With Pile of Cheap Chicken Feed -- Market Talk

09:54 ET - Chicken feed is among the biggest costs for Pilgrim's Pride, the second-largest US poultry processor, and dry conditions in Argentina early in the year prompted the company's traders to buy futures contracts to guard against price spikes in corn and soybeans. But as China readied tariffs on US soybeans in June, futures prices dropped, says CEO Bill Love. That left Pilgrim's to report a $24M mark-to-market loss on the position, but its traders transitioned the futures contracts into commitments for deliveries of grain. Now, "we have physical feed ingredients at prices under the current market, and have that position well into the harvest season," Love said. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Hog Contracts Slide Over 2% -- Market Talk

15:56 ET - Hog futures tumbled as physical pig and wholesale pork prices continued their downward march. Heightened trade tensions added to the pressure, after the Trump administration threatened to increase proposed tariffs on $200B of Chinese imports to 25%. China this year introduced tariffs on American pork imports. Along with concerns about trade to Mexico and elsewhere, those duties have weighed down the market. Physical hog prices fell $1.86 to $57.63 per 100 pounds. August-dated lean hog futures, which track the cash market, fell 2.1% to 58.875 cents a pound. Cattle futures were steady to lower. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)