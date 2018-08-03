GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

Soybean Futures Turn Higher Amid Tariff Talk -- Market Talk

15:07 ET - Soybean futures shrugged off concern about additional Chinese tariffs, rising to lock in gains for the week. CBOT August-dated contracts rose 0.4% to $8.86 1/4 a bushel, after initially trading lower when China announced it would target a further $60B worth of US goods with tariffs. Soybean tariffs went into effect earlier this month, and traders are betting that the latest twist will make the dispute harder to resolve. But some traders say demand may hold up better than expected. Some analysts think China's appetite for soybeans is too great to bypass the US altogether, says Karl Setzer of MaxYield Cooperative. Consultancy Informa, meanwhile, left its estimated US corn yield unchanged at 176 bushels per acre, with soybeans slightly higher at 50 bushels. Corn futures rise 0.8%, while wheat falls 0.8%. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Funds Build up Bets on Rising Wheat Prices -- Market Talk

15:49 ET - Hedge funds extended their bets that wheat prices would rise this week, as bad weather around the world cut into crop estimates. The CFTC says money managers more than doubled their net long position to 52,932 futures and options as of Tuesday. CBOT Midwestern wheat futures rose to three-year highs this week, with European contracts climbing to the highest in four years. A searing heatwave in Europe is widely expected to damage crops on the continent, leaving producers with a shortfall. Among other things, US farmers are expected to benefit from increased export business. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Kraft Heinz Projects Stronger Sales Growth

Kraft Heinz Co. offered an optimistic view of its business Friday, saying $300 million of investments in marketing and new products would lift sales this year.

Kraft Heinz executives said revenue from the U.S. declined in the second quarter, but that trends have started to improve.

Overall, its revenue in the latest quarter came in at $6.69 billion, up 0.7% from a year earlier and beating analyst expectations. Stripping out the effect of currency fluctuations and deals, sales fell 0.4%.

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Whole Foods Competitors Report Not Losing Out -- Market Talk

09:55 ET - Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage up 16% after reporting a 3Q that beat estimates, including comparable-store sales growth of 5.2% and raising same-store sales and earnings growth for the year. Executives with the Colorado-based chain say they haven't been hurt by Whole Foods discounts under Amazon. "We're not really seeing any significant effect on our sales because of their Prime initiatives," says chain co-founder Kemper Isely. Sprouts Farmers Market also reports in 2Q earnings that they have not lost customers to a revived Whole Foods. ([email protected]; @heatherhaddon)

US Farmers Fear China's 'New Normal' Doesn't Include Them -- Market Talk

13:40 ET - The latest escalation in the US-China tariff battle has some farmers worrying that China, among the world's biggest markets for agricultural goods, will get used to buying its food elsewhere. "China is adjusting to a new normal that locks US soybean farmers like me out of their market," said Scott Henry, an Iowa soybean farmer and member of advocacy group Farmers for Free Trade. Instead, Henry worries, China is cozying up to Brazil, Canada and Russia. Agriculture industry executives are divided over whether other soybean-importing countries can replace China in terms of demand for US soybean exports. ([email protected]; @jacobbunge)

THE MARKETS:

Cattle Futures Bounce to Three-Month High -- Market Talk

15:19 ET - Cattle futures rallied to a three-month high as traders bet that prices in the week's physical trade would be higher than expected. CME August live cattle contracts rose 1.9% to $1.10675 a pound, closing at the highest point since late April. Though the bulk of the week's physical trade hasn't happened yet, market observers say meatpackers are bidding around $1.10 a pound. Feedyards are asking for as much as $1.15. Traders are betting that gives the futures market room to move higher as they try to close the likely discount with physical prices. Hog futures were mixed, with August contracts falling 0.8% while October contracts rose 2.3%. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)