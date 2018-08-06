GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day

TOP STORIES:

US Corn, Soybean Quality Falls -- Market Talk

16:49 ET - The quality of growing US corn and soybeans fell last week. The USDA says the share of corn in good-or-excellent condition slid to 71% as of Sunday, down from 72% a week earlier. That was within the range of analyst expectations. The agency says 67% of soybeans were in good-or-excellent condition, down from 70%. After an excellent start to the crop season in the spring, hotter-and-drier weather has started to take a toll on crop condition. The USDA will release updated production and yield estimates on Friday. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

Soybean Futures Fall on Intensifying Trade Concerns -- Market Talk

16:38 ET - Soybean futures started the week lower as traders bet that the US and China were entrenching their positions in a recent trade dispute. President Trump on Sunday tweeted that "tariffs are working big time," following a week in which both countries increased the scope of their proposed duties. Market participants were particularly concerned by Chinese media reports that the country--the world's largest buyer--was planning to reduce soybean imports, helping it to bypass US-grown oilseed. "Global soy demand has been predominantly driven by this nation and a leveling off or reduction would of course not be price positive, to put it mildly," says Dan Hueber of the Hueber Report. CBOT August soybean futures fell 1% to $8.77 1/4 a bushel. September wheat futures bounced 3.3% to $5.74 1/2 a bushel on ongoing concerns about European and Black Sea production. Corn futures rose 0.3%, following wheat. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

STORIES OF INTEREST:

Mosaic Sales Improve Along with Fertilizer Prices -- Market Talk

17:10 ET - Minnesota-based fertilizer maker Mosaic posts a $68M profit in 2Q, as higher prices for its crop nutrients help boost sales. Mosaic reports net sales for the quarter of $2.2B, up 22% from year-ago levels, reflecting its recent purchase of a Brazilian fertilizer business and higher prices for the company's phosphate and potash products. "We are seeing positive developments in potash and phosphate markets and we expect the momentum to continue," said Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic's chief executive. Earnings per share came in at 18c. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had expected 38c on $2.3B in revenue. Mosaic down 1.7% to $30.60 in after-hours trade. ([email protected]; @jessenewman13)

Chinese Media Makes Case Against US Soybean Imports -- Market Talk

12:10 ET - Traders are fretting over reports in Chinese state-run media suggesting that the world's most voracious consumer of oilseed might not need so many soybeans after all. One report says that China is on track to reduce its soybean imports by 10M metric tons in 2018, with livestock farmers swapping alternative sources of protein into their animal feed. This reduction will limit the effect of US tariffs on Chinese soybean prices, Global Times says, serving as an example of how Beijing will adjust its supply chains to offset pressure from the trade dispute with Washington. "China is prepared for a protracted trade conflict with the US," Global Times writes. This isn't welcome news to soybean traders, who push futures 1.4% lower. ([email protected]; @b_parkyn)

THE MARKETS:

Tariffs Bite Into U.S. Pork Exports

U.S. pork exports fell in June after Mexican and Chinese tariffs scared away crucial buyers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday that pork exports in June totaled 454.3 million pounds, 12% behind the same time a year earlier. Exports to Mexico, the largest buyer of American pork, dropped 16%. Sales to China, among the U.S.'s largest customers, fell 18%.

Mexico in June introduced a 10% tariff that climbed to 20% in July. China introduced its own duties in April. Those duties rose to 62% in July.