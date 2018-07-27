Log in
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1
End-of-day quote  - 07/26
535.5 USc   -1.34%
Soybean Futures Climb to Three-Week High

07/27/2018 | 09:56pm CEST

By Benjamin Parkin

Soybean futures rose to the highest close since early July as traders responded to better export business.

August-dated contracts rose 1.1% to $8.70 1/2 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade on Friday, closing at the highest point since July 6.

Prices had since fallen to the lowest point in nearly a decade as China introduced tariffs on American soybeans. But the market has recovered modestly over the past two weeks as cheap oilseed helped to attract renewed export demand and concerns about tariffs and trade eased.

"One difference this week is that the fear of an ever-building US trade war rhetoric is slowing/ending," said AgResource Co. in a note to clients.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday morning that exporters sold 154,100 metric tons of soybeans to unidentified customers for 2018-19. That followed a bumper week of export sales data released on Thursday. Gross domestic product data showing strong growth in the second quarter was also attributed in part to export demand for soybeans.

The soybean market also rose after the U.S. and EU earlier this week reached a deal to avoid escalating any trade disputes, part of which involved European importers committing to buy more soybeans.

Corn futures were slightly higher on Friday, with September contracts up 0.1% to $3.62 a bushel. The USDA said on Friday that exporters also sold 270,000 metric tons of corn to unknown customers.

Wheat futures were mixed, with the main soft-red winter wheat contract falling. Prices soared earlier this week after a consultancy cut its forecast for the European wheat crop, which analysts interpreted as part of a broader trend of falling global supplies. CBOT September contracts fell 1.1% to $5.30 1/2 a bushel.

Prices for spring wheat--a variety of the grain that is prized for its higher protein content--rose after a tour of crop scouts across the northern Plains uncovered more issues than expected with the crop. Analysts revised lower their spring wheat yield estimates as a result. Tighter supplies of higher-quality wheat would create opportunities for American producers, they said.

Spring wheat futures for September rose 0.8% to $5.92 1/2 a bushel at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange.

Write to Benjamin Parkin at [email protected]

