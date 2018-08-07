Soybean Futures Rise on Lower Crop Quality

By Benjamin Parkin



Soybean futures rallied on Tuesday as crop conditions in the U.S. deteriorated.

Contracts for August delivery rose 1.4% to $8.89 1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade. Prices last month fell to the lowest point in almost 10 years on concerns about trade in China, before rebounding modestly.

One the factors behind recent gains has been concern about the quality of the U.S. crop. Near ideal weather in many parts of the U.S. earlier in the season gave way to tougher conditions, with bouts of hotter and drier weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday afternoon that 67% of the soybean crop was in good or excellent condition last week, down from 70% a week earlier. Analysts said that was a larger drop than expected.

"There's little panic regarding the crop at this time, but it did put the bears on notice," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist at INTL FCStone.

Prices for wheat and corn fell on Tuesday, however. CBOT September wheat contracts slid 1.1% to $5.68 1/4 a bushel, while September corn slid 0.1%.

The USDA said on Monday that the share of the corn crop rated good or excellent fell to 71%, down from 72% a week earlier.

The wheat market, meanwhile, rallied to multiyear highs last week as hot weather hurt crops in Europe, the Black Sea and elsewhere. Analysts said that traders opted to ease off buying for the time being.

Traders are looking ahead to a government supply-and-demand report due on Friday at noon ET. Analysts expect the USDA to show higher U.S. soybean production alongside growing domestic and global supplies. They think the corn harvest will shrink, however, which will contribute to lower stocks.

The USDA is due to put soybean yield at 49.8 bushels per acre, according to an average of estimates compiled by The Wall Street Journal, up from 49.1 bushels last year. Soybean production is due to rise to a record 4.43 billion bushels as a result.

Corn yield, meanwhile, is expected at 176.3 bushels per acre, with output falling to 14.4 billion bushels from 14.6 a year earlier. Analysts expect the agency to trim its U.S. wheat production forecast from its previous estimates, though output is nevertheless due to rise from 2017.

