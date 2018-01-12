Log in
USDA SUPPLY/DEM : U.S. Feed Grain And Corn - Jan 12
USDA SUPPLY/DEM : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jan 12
USDA SUPPLY/DEM : World Wheat-Jan 12
USDA Crop Production : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Jan 12

01/12/2018 | 06:16pm CET
           Durum Wheat:  Yield, Production, Area Planted and Harvested 
                        by State and United States, 2016-17 
========================================================================= 
                       Yield                             Production 
State   ================================================================- 
                               Annual                           Annual 
         2016      Sep 30      2017        2016      Sep 30       2017 
========================================================================= 
        ========== Bushels ==========      ======== 1,000 Bushels ======- 
AZ       98.0    101.0        101.0       9,408.0  8,989.0     8,989.0 
CA       86.0     92.0         92.0       4,042.0  2,484.0     2,484.0 
ID       75.0     77.0         77.0         750.0  1,848.0     1,848.0 
MT       41.0     16.0         16.0      31,365.0 12,560.0    12,560.0 
ND       40.5     24.0         24.0      58,118.0 28,920.0    28,920.0 
SD       33.0     18.0         18.0         231.0    108.0       108.0 
 
U.S.     44.0     25.7         25.7     103,914.0 54,909.0    54,909.0 
========================================================================= 
                   Area Planted                     Area Harvested 
 State ================================================================== 
                              Annual                               Annual 
         2015      2016        2017          2016       Sep 30       2017 
========================================================================= 
                     ================ 1,000 Acres ================- 
AZ      155          97          90            96         89          89 
CA       70          55          35            47         27          27 
ID       10          10          25            10         24          24 
MT      620         780         890           765        785         785 
ND    1,090       1,460       1,260         1,435      1,205       1,205 
SD        6          10           7             7          6           6 
 
U.S.  1,951       2,412       2,307         2,360      2,136       2,136 
========================================================================= 
 
       Other Spring Wheat:  Area Planted, Harvested, Yield, and Production 
                      by State and United States, 2015-2017 
========================================================================= 
                       Yield                             Production 
State  ==================================================================- 
                             Annual                               Annual 
        2016     Sep 30       2017          2016      Sep 30       2017 
========================================================================= 
            ========- Bushels ========-      ======- 1,000 Bushels ======- 
CO      88.0     82.0         82.0            880      738          738 
ID      87.0     86.0         86.0         34,365   35,260       35,260 
MN      59.0     67.0         67.0         74,340   75,710       75,710 
MT      36.0     21.0         21.0         74,160   48,090       48,090 
NV      67.0    105.0        105.0            201      525          525 
ND      46.0     41.0         41.0        269,100  207,870      207,870 
OR      51.0     63.0         63.0          4,437    4,599        4,599 
SD      45.0     31.0         31.0         47,250   20,770       20,770 
UT      58.0     52.0         52.0            464      624          624 
WA      51.0     45.0         45.0         27,030   22,050       22,050 
 
U.S.    47.3     41.0         41.0        532,227  416,236      416,236 
=========================================================================== 
                   Area Planted                        Area Harvested 
 State ==================================================================== 
                                Annual                               Annual 
          2015        2016        2017           2016     Sep 30       2017 
=========================================================================== 
                 ======================== 1,000 Acres ================- 
CO           8          11          10             10        9            9 
ID         450         410         420            395      410          410 
MN       1,480       1,310       1,160          1,260    1,130        1,130 
MT       2,650       2,100       2,500          2,060    2,290        2,290 
NV           4           5          15              3        5            5 
ND       6,700       6,000       5,350          5,850    5,070        5,070 
OR          95          90          75             87       73           73 
SD       1,330       1,080         970          1,050      670          670 
UT          10           9          14              8       12           12 
WA         640         540         495            530      490          490 
 
U.S.    13,367      11,555      11,009         11,253   10,159       10,159 
===========================================================================

