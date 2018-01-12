USDA Crop Production : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Jan 12

Durum Wheat: Yield, Production, Area Planted and Harvested by State and United States, 2016-17 ========================================================================= Yield Production State ================================================================- Annual Annual 2016 Sep 30 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017 ========================================================================= ========== Bushels ========== ======== 1,000 Bushels ======- AZ 98.0 101.0 101.0 9,408.0 8,989.0 8,989.0 CA 86.0 92.0 92.0 4,042.0 2,484.0 2,484.0 ID 75.0 77.0 77.0 750.0 1,848.0 1,848.0 MT 41.0 16.0 16.0 31,365.0 12,560.0 12,560.0 ND 40.5 24.0 24.0 58,118.0 28,920.0 28,920.0 SD 33.0 18.0 18.0 231.0 108.0 108.0 U.S. 44.0 25.7 25.7 103,914.0 54,909.0 54,909.0 ========================================================================= Area Planted Area Harvested State ================================================================== Annual Annual 2015 2016 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017 ========================================================================= ================ 1,000 Acres ================- AZ 155 97 90 96 89 89 CA 70 55 35 47 27 27 ID 10 10 25 10 24 24 MT 620 780 890 765 785 785 ND 1,090 1,460 1,260 1,435 1,205 1,205 SD 6 10 7 7 6 6 U.S. 1,951 2,412 2,307 2,360 2,136 2,136 ========================================================================= Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted, Harvested, Yield, and Production by State and United States, 2015-2017 ========================================================================= Yield Production State ==================================================================- Annual Annual 2016 Sep 30 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017 ========================================================================= ========- Bushels ========- ======- 1,000 Bushels ======- CO 88.0 82.0 82.0 880 738 738 ID 87.0 86.0 86.0 34,365 35,260 35,260 MN 59.0 67.0 67.0 74,340 75,710 75,710 MT 36.0 21.0 21.0 74,160 48,090 48,090 NV 67.0 105.0 105.0 201 525 525 ND 46.0 41.0 41.0 269,100 207,870 207,870 OR 51.0 63.0 63.0 4,437 4,599 4,599 SD 45.0 31.0 31.0 47,250 20,770 20,770 UT 58.0 52.0 52.0 464 624 624 WA 51.0 45.0 45.0 27,030 22,050 22,050 U.S. 47.3 41.0 41.0 532,227 416,236 416,236 =========================================================================== Area Planted Area Harvested State ==================================================================== Annual Annual 2015 2016 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017 =========================================================================== ======================== 1,000 Acres ================- CO 8 11 10 10 9 9 ID 450 410 420 395 410 410 MN 1,480 1,310 1,160 1,260 1,130 1,130 MT 2,650 2,100 2,500 2,060 2,290 2,290 NV 4 5 15 3 5 5 ND 6,700 6,000 5,350 5,850 5,070 5,070 OR 95 90 75 87 73 73 SD 1,330 1,080 970 1,050 670 670 UT 10 9 14 8 12 12 WA 640 540 495 530 490 490 U.S. 13,367 11,555 11,009 11,253 10,159 10,159 ===========================================================================