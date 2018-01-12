USDA Crop Production : U.S. Durum/Other Spring Wheat-Jan 12

Durum Wheat: Yield, Production, Area Planted and Harvested
by State and United States, 2016-17
=========================================================================
Yield Production
State ================================================================-
Annual Annual
2016 Sep 30 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017
=========================================================================
========== Bushels ========== ======== 1,000 Bushels ======-
AZ 98.0 101.0 101.0 9,408.0 8,989.0 8,989.0
CA 86.0 92.0 92.0 4,042.0 2,484.0 2,484.0
ID 75.0 77.0 77.0 750.0 1,848.0 1,848.0
MT 41.0 16.0 16.0 31,365.0 12,560.0 12,560.0
ND 40.5 24.0 24.0 58,118.0 28,920.0 28,920.0
SD 33.0 18.0 18.0 231.0 108.0 108.0
U.S. 44.0 25.7 25.7 103,914.0 54,909.0 54,909.0
=========================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ==================================================================
Annual Annual
2015 2016 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017
=========================================================================
================ 1,000 Acres ================-
AZ 155 97 90 96 89 89
CA 70 55 35 47 27 27
ID 10 10 25 10 24 24
MT 620 780 890 765 785 785
ND 1,090 1,460 1,260 1,435 1,205 1,205
SD 6 10 7 7 6 6
U.S. 1,951 2,412 2,307 2,360 2,136 2,136
=========================================================================
Other Spring Wheat: Area Planted, Harvested, Yield, and Production
by State and United States, 2015-2017
=========================================================================
Yield Production
State ==================================================================-
Annual Annual
2016 Sep 30 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017
=========================================================================
========- Bushels ========- ======- 1,000 Bushels ======-
CO 88.0 82.0 82.0 880 738 738
ID 87.0 86.0 86.0 34,365 35,260 35,260
MN 59.0 67.0 67.0 74,340 75,710 75,710
MT 36.0 21.0 21.0 74,160 48,090 48,090
NV 67.0 105.0 105.0 201 525 525
ND 46.0 41.0 41.0 269,100 207,870 207,870
OR 51.0 63.0 63.0 4,437 4,599 4,599
SD 45.0 31.0 31.0 47,250 20,770 20,770
UT 58.0 52.0 52.0 464 624 624
WA 51.0 45.0 45.0 27,030 22,050 22,050
U.S. 47.3 41.0 41.0 532,227 416,236 416,236
===========================================================================
Area Planted Area Harvested
State ====================================================================
Annual Annual
2015 2016 2017 2016 Sep 30 2017
===========================================================================
======================== 1,000 Acres ================-
CO 8 11 10 10 9 9
ID 450 410 420 395 410 410
MN 1,480 1,310 1,160 1,260 1,130 1,130
MT 2,650 2,100 2,500 2,060 2,290 2,290
NV 4 5 15 3 5 5
ND 6,700 6,000 5,350 5,850 5,070 5,070
OR 95 90 75 87 73 73
SD 1,330 1,080 970 1,050 670 670
UT 10 9 14 8 12 12
WA 640 540 495 530 490 490
U.S. 13,367 11,555 11,009 11,253 10,159 10,159
===========================================================================