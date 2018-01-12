USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jan 12

U.S. Wheat Supply and Use ======================================================================= Item 2016/17 2017/18 prev Jan 12 prev Jan 12 ======================================================================= Area Million acres Planted 50.1 50.1 46.0 46.0 Harvested 43.9 43.9 37.6 37.6 Bushels Yield per harv. acre 52.7 52.7 46.3 46.3 Million Bushels Beginning stocks 976 976 1,181 1,181 Production 2,309 2,309 1,741 1,741 Imports 118 118 150 155 Supply, total 3,402 3,402 3,071 3,076 Food 949 949 950 950 Seed 61 61 66 62 Feed and residual 156 156 120 100 Domestic, total 1,167 1,167 1,136 1,112 Exports 1,055 1,055 975 975 Use, total 2,222 2,222 2,111 2,087 Ending stocks 1,181 1,181 960 989 avg farm prc ($/bu) 3.89 3.89 4.50 - 4.70 4.50 - 4.70 ============================================================================== U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use Year beginning Hard Hard Soft June 1 Winter Spring Red White Durum Total ============================================================================== 2017/18 (projected) Beginning Stocks 589 235 215 105 36 1,181 Production 750 385 292 258 55 1,741 Supply, Total 1,346 695 527 370 138 3,076 Domestic Use 457 272 206 94 83 1,112 Exports 405 245 90 215 20 975 Use, Total 862 517 296 309 103 2,087 Ending Stocks, Total Jan 484 178 231 61 35 989 Dec 470 167 230 65 28 960 2016/17 (estimated) Beginning Stocks 446 272 157 74 28 976 Production 1,082 491 345 286 104 2,309 Supply, Total 1,533 805 535 368 162 3,402 Domestic Use 489 249 228 99 101 1,167 Exports 455 321 92 163 24 1,055 Use, Total 943 570 320 263 126 2,222 Ending Stocks, Total 589 235 215 105 36 1,181 ==============================================================================