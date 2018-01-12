Log in
USDA Supply/Demand : U.S. Wheat And Wheat By Class - Jan 12

01/12/2018 | 06:16pm CET
                            U.S. Wheat Supply and Use 
======================================================================= 
Item                         2016/17                     2017/18 
                       prev          Jan 12         prev         Jan 12 
======================================================================= 
Area                                     Million acres 
Planted                50.1           50.1         46.0           46.0 
Harvested              43.9           43.9         37.6           37.6 
                                            Bushels 
Yield per harv. acre   52.7           52.7         46.3           46.3 
                                         Million Bushels 
Beginning stocks        976            976        1,181          1,181 
Production            2,309          2,309        1,741          1,741 
Imports                 118            118          150            155 
Supply, total         3,402          3,402        3,071          3,076 
Food                    949            949          950            950 
Seed                     61             61           66             62 
Feed and residual       156            156          120            100 
Domestic, total       1,167          1,167        1,136          1,112 
Exports               1,055          1,055          975            975 
Use, total            2,222          2,222        2,111          2,087 
Ending stocks         1,181          1,181          960            989 
avg farm prc ($/bu)    3.89           3.89  4.50 - 4.70    4.50 - 4.70 
============================================================================== 
                      U.S. Wheat by Class: Supply and Use 
  Year beginning              Hard     Hard     Soft 
      June 1                Winter   Spring      Red    White    Durum   Total 
============================================================================== 
                                   2017/18 (projected) 
Beginning Stocks              589      235      215      105       36    1,181 
Production                    750      385      292      258       55    1,741 
Supply, Total               1,346      695      527      370      138    3,076 
Domestic Use                  457      272      206       94       83    1,112 
Exports                       405      245       90      215       20      975 
Use, Total                    862      517      296      309      103    2,087 
Ending Stocks, Total Jan      484      178      231       61       35      989 
                     Dec      470      167      230       65       28      960 
                                   2016/17 (estimated) 
Beginning Stocks              446      272      157       74       28      976 
Production                  1,082      491      345      286      104    2,309 
Supply, Total               1,533      805      535      368      162    3,402 
Domestic Use                  489      249      228       99      101    1,167 
Exports                       455      321       92      163       24    1,055 
Use, Total                    943      570      320      263      126    2,222 
Ending Stocks, Total          589      235      215      105       36    1,181 
==============================================================================

