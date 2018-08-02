Wheelock and : & Company Limited - Date of Board Meeting

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 20

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Wheelock and Company Limited (the "Company") announces that a meeting of the directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 14 August 2018 for the purpose of, inter alia, approving the release of the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2018 and considering the payment of an interim dividend (if any).

As at the date of this announcement, the board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Douglas C. K. Woo, Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Stewart C. K. Leung, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, Mr. Ricky K. Y. Wong and Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, together with seven Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tak Hay Chau, Mr. Winston K. W. Leong, Mr. Alan H. Smith, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Mr. Kenneth W. S. Ting, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Mr. Glenn S. Yee.

