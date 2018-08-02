WhereverTV files Patent Infringement against Comcast Corporation

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. (OTCQB:TVTV), which delivers Over The Top (OTT) subscription television services to AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, smartphones, Tablets, computers and other devices, today announces that it has filed in the Middle District of Florida “case number 2:18-cv-00529-UA-CM” suit against Comcast Corporation for the infringement of the Company’s ‘431 patent and more specifically, its Xfinity platform.



After extensive consultation and evaluation of the basic foundation of its ‘431 patent with the law firm of Reese Marketos, LLP, the board of directors of WhereverTV has determined that defending its patent at this time, is in the best interest of the Company’s shareholders.

“The Board of Directors, Adam Sanderson of Reese Marketos, LLP and myself spent a considerable amount of time researching, evaluating and consulting before taking this position of enforcing our patent rights against Comcast,” stated WhereverTV CEO Edward D. Ciofani. “Our defense of our ‘431 patent is just one of the many great things upcoming for WhereverTV. We will keep shareholders up-to-date on the progress of this suit.”

About WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation (TVTV)

Founded in 2007, WhereverTV is the next generation subscription television service providing consumers with live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. WhereverTV provides an economically beneficial and completely versatile alternative to traditional cable and satellite services, with the added benefits of personalization and portability. Also known as Internet TV, WhereverTV delivers content, shows and events to SmartTVs and digital media receivers including: iPhone, iPad, Android Smartphone and TabletPCs. The WhereverTV patented IPG platform enables subscribers to access licensed content from content providers from around the world. The customer viewing experiences are based on customer location (geo-targeting) and content/digital-rights management contracts. Apps are presently available for free with in app purchases for Apple TV, iOS phones and IPADs in the Apple Store. WhereverTV is currently available for Android Phones and tablets in the Google Play Store. WhereverTV is also available on Amazon Fire TV Stick. Samsung & LG Smart TV’s, Roku and DVR functionality to record your shows and view later are presently in the works. Please visit: https://www.Wherever.TV , for more info.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which may not be based on historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments.

