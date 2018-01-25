Log in
News

Whirlpool : Building Professional Relationships That Matter

01/25/2018 | 07:59pm CET

Creating professional relationships that matter is important at Whirlpool Corporation.

Creating relationships that matter can benefit Whirlpool Corp.-and us!

Pervin Taleyarkhan is building relationships like that through her work with the American Bar Association. The Whirlpool Corp. patent attorney has been selected as a Young Lawyer Fellow by the ABA's Section of Intellectual Property Law.

During her three-year term, Pervin will be involved in the Corporate Counsel Committee, where she will actively voice industry perspectives and advocate for issues that are important to Whirlpool Corp., including U.S. Supreme Court decisions, intellectual property rights proceedings and Congressional outreach. She also will serve on the University Intellectual Property Committee to help identify collaboration opportunities between industry and universities.

Young Lawyer Fellows

The Young Lawyer Fellows are chosen for their professional achievements, demonstrated leadership qualities and commitment to the ABA and Section of Intellectual Property Law. Fellows receive a number of leadership opportunities through the program and are assigned a mentor to assist them throughout their terms. Fellows also serve as program ambassadors, recruiting new members and becoming actively involved in the organization's meetings and committees.

Lots of Magazine Editing = Great Connections

But that's not all! Pervin also was selected as Editor in Chief of The Young Lawyer, the flagship publication of the ABA Young Lawyers Division, the largest organization for young lawyers in the world. The Young Lawyer magazine focuses on the unique needs and interests of lawyers who are in the early years of their careers. Pervin also is an Assistant Issue Editor for Landslide, the publication for the Section of Intellectual Property Law. Her leadership with these publications and within the ABA positions Whirlpool Corp. as a corporate law thought-leader, increases positive visibility with top legal talent for the company's law department, and creates publication opportunities for the company.

Pervin's Background

Pervin joined the Whirlpool Corp. law department, in 2016. Before Whirlpool, Pervin was a legal associate at the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization. She previously served as associate, Center for Intellectual Property & Innovation, Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and as a judicial extern in the Indiana Court of Appeals and the Tippecanoe County Superior Courts. She is a member of the Indiana State Bar and Michigan State Bar. Pervin has a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Purdue University and a juris doctor degree from Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law. Pervin has been actively involved in the ABA since law school, proving that the relationships we build really do matter.

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 25 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2018 18:59:07 UTC.

