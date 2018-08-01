Whirlpool : UK Appliances Wins Two Motor Transport Awards

Whirlpool UK Appliances Limited, parent company to KitchenAid, Whirlpool, Hotpoint and Indesit, has picked uptwo awards in the Motor Transport Awards 2018.

Whirlpool UK was one of only two companies to receive two awards at the ceremony, which took place at London's Grosvenor House Hotel on 4th July 2018.

Hosted by Jimmy Carr and Rachel Riley, the Motor Transport Awards celebrated excellence in the road freight transport industry. Whirlpool UK came out on top in the Operational and Compliance Excellence Award and Technical Excellence Award categories.

Whirlpool UK won the Operational and Compliance Excellence Award for their precise and professional in-house logistics operation - Hotpoint Home Solutions - which, according to the Motor Transport Awards judges, has showed consistent improvement and investment in people. Whirlpool UK was also recognised for their outstanding compliance score of 97.5 per cent, when audited to check legislation compliance.

The Technical Excellence Award was presented to Whirlpool UK, with the judges complimenting the strong communication with all staff across the organisation and the use of highly targeted projects to evaluate different vehicle specifications.

Dominic Vertuccio, OTD Director UK & Ireland says: 'We are absolutely delighted to receive two Motor Transport Awards. It is thrilling to be recognised by our industry peers, as we have transformed the operations by implementing strong governance and controls, in all our operating sites, holding OHSAS 18001, ISO 9001, ISO 5001 and ISO 14001 standards.

'Our strong focus is on training. Our leading edge Logistics Academy opened in January 2014, an industry first in the white goods industry, which strengthens the governance in our operational compliance and technical excellence, with a five full-day training programme.

'In April 2017 we strategically launched our new logistics model by moving to a seven-day operation, improving our next day delivery service and offering the fastest built-in connection service. In 2018 we have implemented new designs of our future fleet, which is coupled with the upgrading of all our touch points throughout the systems and processes, which enhances the consumer experience and has been great transformation.

'The awards represent the hard work and dedication of all the teams in the supply chain. We look forward to continuing the improvement of our services and to be at the forefront of the final mile of the journey in such a tough and competitive industry.'