Whitbread : PREMIER INN OFFICIALLY OPENS BRAND NEW HOTEL IN BUDE CREATING 28 JOBS

25 January 2018

Today (Thursday 25th January 2018) sees the official opening of a brand new Premier Inn hotel in Bude - a move creating dozens of new year-round jobs

The development brings an investment to the area of over £5 million and has seen the creation of 28 new full and part-time jobs. Local people, community groups and MP Scott Mann were all on-hand to celebrate the opening, which is being hailed as a boon to local businesses.

The 67-bedroom Premier Inn is situated on the historic Strand, and is a perfect base to explore all that Bude and the surrounding area has to offer; enjoy the spectacular scenery, take a walk on the beach, enjoy a traditional Cornish cream tea and then head back to recharge with a great night's sleep.

The integrated Kitchen restaurant also serves the famous Premier Inn unlimited breakfast. Breakfast is open to everyone so why not pop in and tuck in! The restaurant is also a perfect place to catch up for a coffee or have an informal business meeting with colleagues, with free wifi available throughout the day.

The new hotel has been built on the former site of the original Strand hotel. The original hotel was built and opened in the early 1970s by Laurence Burrows. With his connection to the area it was fitting that he was able to assist in the official opening of the brand new hotel. Mr Burrows, at 99, believed to one of Bude's oldest residents, was able to cut the ribbon a 2nd time, when the original hotel changed hands. So, when Mr Burrows expressed his wish to help cut the ribbon at the new hotel, the Premier Inn team led by Operations Manager Claire Varker, were keen to make his wish come true!

Mr Burrows, had the honour of cutting the ribbon alongside local MP Scott Mann, Peter Moores Bude & Stratton Mayor and the newly recruited hotel team.

Claire Varker, Operations Manager for Premier Inn Bude commented: 'We're delighted to have such a special group of VIPs to help us officially open the hotel so we can start welcoming guests from near and far. We hope that even more people will now be able to enjoy all that the area offers. As a business, we're absolutely committed to investing back into the areas where we operate, and are really pleased to have been able to bring so many important new year-round jobs to the town.

'We are looking forward to quickly establishing ourselves as a valuable and successful member of the community.'

Scott Mann MP for North Cornwall said: 'It's fantastic to see a great British business investing in our town and I am delighted that the new Premier Inn is now open for business. The new hotel is a good news story to Bude - it has created 28 new jobs and offers increased consumer choice which will help support local businesses through increased tourism spend.'

The Premier Inn is now available to book at premierinn.com.

For the opening week, guests and visitors can also take a walk through some of The Strand's historic past with a selection of images from past to present on display in the hotel's reception area.

