White Cliff Minerals Ltd Further Cobalt Nickel Mineralisation at Coronation Dam

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) ("White Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from a 5,000 metre RC drilling campaign completed at its 100% owned Coronation Dam cobalt project 90km Southeast of Glencore's Murrin Murrin Nickel refinery in Western Australia's north-eastern goldfields.



Highlights



- New assays received from Coronation Dam, results include:



o 24 metres at 0.19% cobalt and 1.2% nickel from 8 metres



o 8 metres at 0.16% cobalt and 1.0% nickel from surface



o 56 metres at 0.06% cobalt and 0.90% nickel from 20 metres



o 32 metres at 0.05% cobalt and 0.80% nickel from 44 metres and;



o 4 metres at 0.24% cobalt and 1.53% nickel from 76 metres



- Further assays expected shortly



Drilling results are from the two cross sections drilled either side of the section previously reported. High grade mineralisation now extends to over 200 metres long, 400 metres wide and up to 56 metres thick (average 25 metres). Mineralisation has developed in the regolith profile above an intensely weathered ultramafic unit which was originally a peridotite. The peridotite is approximately 1 kilometre wide and 5.7 kilometres long within the mining tenement which covers 16km2. Results include:



CDRC0042: 8 metres at 0.16% cobalt and 1.0% nickel from surface



CDRC0043: 24 metres at 0.19% cobalt and 1.2% nickel from 8 metres



CDRC0044: 56 metres at 0.06% cobalt and 0.90% nickel from 20 metres



CDRC0045: 32 metres at 0.05% cobalt and 0.80% nickel from 44 metres and;



4 metres at 0.07% cobalt and 0.8% nickel from xx metres



4 metres at 0.09% cobalt and 0.7% nickel from xx metres



CDRC0067: 4 metres at 0.24% cobalt and 1.53% nickel from 76 metres



CDRC0002: 4 metres at 0.05% cobalt and 0.72% nickel from 94 metres



CDRC0003: 26 metres at 0.04% cobalt and 0.72% nickel from 35 metres including:



5 metres at 0.09% cobalt and 0.97% nickel from 35 metres



CDRC0004: 25 metres at 0.07% cobalt and 0.75% nickel from 15 metres including:



5 metres at 0.09% cobalt and 0.90% nickel from 16 metres and;



4 metres at 0.11% cobalt and 1.05% nickel from 32 metres



CDRC0005: 38 metres at 0.05% cobalt and 0.78% nickel from 4 metres including:



8 metres at 0.03% cobalt and 0.89% nickel from 4 metres and;



3 metres at 0.04% cobalt and 0.95% nickel from 21 metres and;



7 metres at 0.12% cobalt and 1.00% nickel from 29 metres



CDRC0006: 2 metres at 0.03% cobalt and 0.58% nickel from 1 metre



White Cliff Managing Director Todd Hibberd said: "Further assays at Coronation Dam continue to demonstrate the high grade nature of the cobalt mineralisation. The mineralised zone is now over 200 metres long, 400 metres wide and up to 56 metres thick (average 25 metres). Further assay results should be available shortly and on receipt of the final drilling results the Company will be in a position to select samples for metallurgical testing".



The Coronation Dam Cobalt Project



The Coronation Dam Cobalt Project is located 90km south of Glencore's Murrin Murrin mining operation and 45km south of GME Resources' proposed Mt Kilkenny nickel-cobalt processing facility in WA's north-eastern goldfields (see Figure 2 in link below). The project is surrounded by world class mining infrastructure and multiple operating mines. Glencore is currently mining cobalt and nickel from the Murrin East open pit which contained an initial resource of 66 million tonnes at 1.1% nickel and 0.09% Cobalt.



The Coronation Dam project area covers 16km2 and contains an outcropping ultramafic unit that is approximately 1 kilometre wide and 5.7 kilometres long within the tenement.



Cobalt-nickel mineralisation occurs as a shallow layer of cobalt-enriched manganiferous oxides that form between the smectite clays and the overlying ferruginous clays. High grade cobalt mineralisation typically occurs between the surface and 50 metres depth and is associated with nickel mineralisation.



Existing drilling has only partly tested the mapped ultramafic unit, indicating there is potential to identify significant additional mineralisation.



The proximity of Coronation Dam to the Murrin Murrin nickel refinery is likely to have a strong, positive impact on the possibility of economic development of both the cobalt and nickel mineralisation. While the Company has not yet calculated a mineral resource, it is clear that the potential exists for the project to host one of substantial size.



