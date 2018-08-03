Whitebark Energy : Dispatch of Notice Letter to Shareholders

Notice Letter despatched to Shareholders

3 August 2018

Whitebark Energy Limited ("Whitebark" or "Company") advises that the attached letter was sent to shareholders today, 3 August 2018, in accordance with the notice requirements for the recently announced renounceable entitlement issue to raise up to $1.98 million (Entitlement Issue).

The Entitlement Issue is being made to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every two (2) shares held by Eligible Shareholders registered at 5pm (Perth) Tuesday, 7 August 2018 (the "Record Date"). Each New Share has an offer price of 0.4 cents. Eligible Shareholders are also offered one (1) free attaching New Option for every one (1) New Share subscribed for and issued under the Offer.

The Offer has been partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd.

As a reminder the following table sets out the key dates for the Rights Issue

Event Date Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and lodgement of Appendix 3B, Notice to Option holders 1 August 2018 Notice to security holders 3 August 2018 Shares quoted on an ex basis - Entitlement commence trading 6 August 2018 Record Date for determining Entitlements 7 August 2018 Opening date and despatch of Prospectus to Shareholders 9 August 2018 Entitlement trading ends 17 August 2018 Closing Date of Entitlement Offer - 5.00pm AEST 24 August 2018 Notify ASX of under subscriptions (if any) 28 August 2018 Despatch date 30 August 2018

For further information: David Messina Managing Director Ph: +61 8 6555 6000

E:[email protected]Media enquiries: Cameron Morse FTI Consulting

Ph: +61 8 9485 8888 M: 0433 886 871

T +61 8 6555 6000 F +61 8 6555 6099

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

E [email protected] whitebarkenergy.com

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

3 August 2018

Dear Shareholder,

RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER

On 1 August 2018, Whitebark Energy Limited (ACN 079 432 796) ("Whitebark" or the "Company") announced that the Company would be conducting a renounceable entitlement offer of up to approximately 495,215,502 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) on the basis of one (1) Share for every two (2) Shares held at 5.00pm (EST) on 7 August 2018 (Record Date).

The issue will have a free attaching Option and will raise up to a maximum of $1,980,862 (before issue costs) (Entitlement Offer).

Proceeds of the Offer will contribute towards:

• Upgrading of the Paddle River processing facilities;

• New Paddle River development well; and

• General working capital purposes.

Rights Issue Details

Whitebark shareholders are being offered the opportunity to acquire new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company via a renounceable pro rata entitlement issue.

The Rights Issue is being made to Eligible Shareholders on the basis of one (1) New Share for every two (2) shares held by Eligible Shareholders on the Record Date. Each New Share has an offer price of 0.4 cents each. Eligible Shareholders are also offered one (1) free attaching New Option for every one (1) New Share subscribed for and issued under the Offer.

The Offer has been partially underwritten up to $1.1 million by the lead manager, CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd. The Company's Directors have indicated that they will participate in the offer.

The New Options are exercisable at 1 cent ($0.01 per share) and have an expiry date of 31 August 2020. The Company will make application to ASX for quotation of the New Options.

T +61 8 6555 6000 F +61 8 6555 6099

E [email protected] whitebarkenergy.com

Level 2, 6 Thelma Street West Perth WA 6005

PO Box 1195 West Perth WA 6872 Australia

Eligible Shareholders will also be given the opportunity to apply for additional new shares in excess of their entitlement. Further details of the Offer, including how to apply for entitlement and additional shares, are set out in a prospectus dated 1 August 2018 ("Prospectus") which has been lodged with the ASIC and ASX and which will be made available to all Eligible Shareholders in accordance with the indicative timetable set out below.

Assuming all entitlements are accepted, or if all shortfall shares are placed, following completion of both the Offer the Company will have issued approximately 495.2 million New Shares, resulting in a total of approximately 1,485.6 million fully paid ordinary shares on issue.

The Company only has one register on which Entitlements will be calculated.

The Company reserves the right to reduce the number of Shares and Options allocated to Eligible Shareholders, or persons claiming to be Eligible Shareholders, if their claims prove to be overstated or they fail to provide information to substantiate their claims.

The Shares will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares from the date of issue. Shares issued on the exercise of Options will rank equally with existing ordinary shares from the date of issue.

The current number of Shares on issue in the Company is 990,431,004. Under the Entitlement Offer, up to approximately 495,215,502 Shares will be issued. The number of Shares on issue at the completion of the Entitlement Offer will be up to approximately 1,485,646,506.

There are currently 111,000,000 Options on issue in the Company. Under the Entitlement Offer, up to approximately 495,215,502 Options will be issued. The number of Options on issue at the completion of the Entitlement Offer will be up to approximately 626,215,502 (of which 20,000,000 Options, which do not form part of the Entitlement Offer, will be issued to the Underwriter).

Eligible Shareholders

The eligible shareholders to whom the Offer is being made are those shareholders who are:

(a) registered as a holder of Whitebark's Shares as at the Record Date;

(b) have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand;

(c) not in the United States, are not a "U.S. person", as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 ("U.S. Person"), and are not acting for the account or benefit of any person in the United States or any "US Person‟; and

(d) eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Entitlement Offer.

Shareholders with registered addresses outside Australia and New Zealand are considered Ineligible Shareholders and cannot participate in the Offer.

The Company has determined that it is not practicable for Ineligible Shareholders to participate in the Offer having regard to the number of Ineligible Foreign Shareholders, the number and value of New Shares they would be offered and the costs of complying with the regulatory requirements of those jurisdictions.

Indicative timetable

The indicative timetable for the Entitlement Offer is as follows:

Event Date Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and lodgement of Appendix 3B, Notice to Optionholders 1 August 2018 Notice to security holders 3 August 2018 Shares quoted on an ex basis - Entitlement commence trading 6 August 2018 Record Date for determining Entitlements 7 August 2018 Opening date and despatch of Prospectus to Shareholders 9 August 2018 Entitlement trading ends 17 August 2018 Closing Date of Entitlement Offer - 5.00pm AEST 24 August 2018 Notify ASX of under subscriptions (if any) 28 August 2018 Despatch date 30 August 2018

The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change. The Company reserves the right to amend any or all of these events, dates and times subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws.

Brief instructions for Eligible Shareholders

If you are an Eligible Shareholder, you may do the following:

- take up all of your entitlement and apply for additional shares

- sell all of your entitlement

- take up part of your entitlement and sell the difference

- transfer your entitlement to another person

- do nothing

Steps to be taken if you wish to sell your entitlement in whole or in part are set out in the Prospectus.

If you wish to take up all or part of your entitlement, complete the entitlement and acceptance form accompanying the Prospectus (Entitlement and Acceptance Form) in accordance with the instructions set out in the form. Forward your completed Entitlement and Acceptance Form, together with payment for the amount shown on the form or for such lesser amount as you wish to apply for, so as to reach the Company's share registry no later than 5.00 pm (WST) on 24 August 2018 (Closing Date).

Cheques should be made payable to "Whitebark Energy Limited" and crossed "Not Negotiable".

BPAY® payments do not require completion of the Entitlement and Acceptance Form and are to be made using the BPAY® code and personalised reference number indicated on your Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Funds must be received before 5:00pm (WST) on the Closing Date.

If you do not wish to accept part or all of your entitlement, you are not obliged to do anything.

More information

Before making a decision whether to apply for Shares, please read the Prospectus carefully in its entirety when you receive it. The Entitlement Offer is scheduled to close at 5:00pm (AEST) on 24 August 2018.

This letter is not a prospectus and does not constitute an offer of securities. An offer of Shares and Options under the Entitlement Offer will only be made in, or accompanied by, a copy of the Prospectus sent to all Eligible Shareholders.

The Prospectus is available on the Company's website atwww.whitebarkenergy.comor on the ASX website (company announcements section, ASX code: WBE) atwww.asx.com.au. A Prospectus will be sent to all shareholders in Australia and New Zealand on the Despatch Date.

The Directors of the Company recommend that if you are in doubt as to the value of the Entitlement Offer then you should contact your financial adviser.

Shareholders who have questions relating to the Rights Issue should call the Company Secretary on +61 8 9316 9100 between 9:00am and 5:00pm (Perth time) on business days during the offer period for the Rights Issue.

For enquiries in relation to Whitebark corporate matters, please contact the Company by email at: [email protected].

Yours faithfully

Kevin Hart Company Secretary